Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins Must Play 5-on-5 Hockey & it Won’t Be Easy

The Bears will make this series physical, and the Penguins must adjust. The first game saw their speed and skill take over in the 4-2 win, and the Bears responded by turning Game Two into a grind. The series now heads to Hershey, where the home team will aim to play a simple road game. Certainly, they’ll stick to their plan and play within their structure. “We have to play within our structure. We don’t have to dumb it down too much but we still have to play within our structure,” King mentioned in a conversation with The Hockey News. The Penguins must play the same way.