Count On Canucks Staying Hot Versus Panthers

Monday opens the week with a strong slate of games, and the headline matchup is a good one. The red hot Vancouver Canucks and their explosive offense go up against the defending back to back champion Florida Panthers in what should be one of the most entertaining contests of the night.

For anyone following our Pad Stack challenge, the goal remains the same. We started with just ten dollars and are working to grow that bankroll through calculated, research backed plays. Previous runs have turned small buy ins into triple digit results, and tonight’s Canucks versus Panthers matchup presents another chance to build on that track record.

Saturday brought a new high point for the season as our bankroll jumped to 411.47 thanks to Chicago putting three past Toronto. With another confident pick lined up for Monday, we are looking to take one more step toward the one thousand dollar milestone.

All betting lines are from BetMGM Sportsbook and are subject to change. Hockey is a difficult sport to predict so please gamble responsibly.

Picks: Canucks +2.5 & Over 4.5 Goals (+100)

Vancouver’s defensive play has fallen apart recently, giving up 36 goals in their last nine games, the worst mark in the league over that stretch. The only reason they’ve stayed competitive is their offense, which continues to keep them alive night after night. The Canucks have scored 20 goals in their last five games, the third highest total in the NHL during that period, and they’ve shown they can hang with top teams like the Hurricanes, Lightning, and Jets in the past week alone.

Florida, meanwhile, hasn’t quite looked like the contender they usually are. Injuries to Matthew Tkachuk and captain Aleksander Barkov have taken a major toll. Veteran Brad Marchand has stepped up far beyond expectations in his first full season with the Panthers, leading the team with 12 goals and 9 assists for 21 points in 17 games. The Panthers have improved recently with three wins in their last five, but they’re coming off a 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay, the same Lightning team Vancouver dominated 6-2 just one day ago.

The Canucks have also had Florida’s number lately, winning four straight meetings including back to back road victories in Sunrise. Playing on the second night of a back to back is never easy, especially after the high energy showing they put up Sunday, but Vancouver needs every point they can get as they sit two points outside a playoff spot. Florida is favored for a reason and will likely show a stronger effort than they did on Saturday, but you can’t dismiss a team riding a hot streak with an offense firing the way Vancouver’s is.

We’re not asking for a win here. We just need a strong push from the Canucks. If they can stay within two goals and hit the over at +100 odds, our bankroll of 411.47 turns into 822.94 if the picks cash.

