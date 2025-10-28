Expect Matthews, McMann Helping Leafs Over Flames in High-Scoring Affair

Tuesday features the biggest slate of NHL action so far this season with 16 games featuring all 32 teams. Fans will get a front row seat to a complete frenzy across the league with some marquee matchups to look out for. One of the most notable games will feature an all-Canadian matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Calgary Flames.

The Buds are looking to string together a pair of wins for just the second time this season after losing three of their last four games. The Flames are doing the same as they are also coming off a win that snapped a lengthy eight-game losing streak. Both teams will be looking for a much needed second straight win as they look to correct their early season mistakes.

The clash should present plenty of betting opportunities and promises excitement across the league. We’re looking to build on our early-season momentum and continue the strong player prop success that fueled last year’s run with Mitch Marner, Mark Scheifele, Wyatt Johnston, Rasmus Dahlin, Teuvo Teravainen and Connor Hellebuyck.

All betting lines are from BetMGM Sportsbook and are subject to change. Hockey is a difficult sport to predict so please gamble responsibly.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Calgary Flames Best Bets

Leafs ML (-179)

Over 5.5 Goals (-120)

Auston Matthews Over 1.5 Points (+145)

Auston Matthews Anytime Goal (-105)

Nazem Kadri Over 0.5 Points (-154)

Bobby McMann Over 0.5 Points (+110) Longshot Pick

The Maple Leafs have dominated the Flames in recent meetings, winning six straight matchups, four of those by decisive margins, scoring five or more goals in each. Offense has been the theme when these two teams clash as they’ve combined for seven or more goals in six of their last seven games, including a recent stretch with eight or more goals in three of the last four.

A major reason for Toronto’s success has been the explosive play of captain Auston Matthews. The Arizona native has tormented Calgary’s defense with 10 goals and 10 assists for 20 points over their last 11 meetings. Matthews has posted three-point performances in four of his last six games against the Flames, including a streak of three straight heading into Tuesday.

Our longshot pick of the game feels more like a lock as Bobby McMann has done well versus the Flames. The 29-year-old winger has jumped up to the team's projected top line where he will be playing alongside superstars like Matthews and winger William Nylander. As the Maple Leafs continue to juggle their lines, this should work well for McMann especially in this matchup, where he has points in all three of his career games versus Calgary with a pair of goals and an assist.

The Flames will need to generate offense of their own to keep pace, and one player they’ll lean on is former Maple Leaf Nazem Kadri. Drafted seventh overall by Toronto in the 2009 NHL Draft, the 35-year-old center has since won a Stanley Cup with Colorado in 2022 and developed into a consistent 70–80 point producer. Kadri has also fared well against his former team, recording 4 goals and 7 assists for 11 points in 10 career games versus the Leafs.

