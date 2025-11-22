Leafs, Habs Set For High-Scoring Shootout Against Slumping Defenses

On Saturday, hockey fans will get a matchup featuring one of the best rivlaries in the sport as the Toronto Maple Leafs travel to Quebec to face the Montreal Canadiens. The storied rivalry began in 1917 with hatred boiling up over 108 years of tradition.

The two historic clubs have played each other 773 times, including seven Stanley Cup Finals, and will face off Saturday night in one of the most electric arenas in the world in the Bell Centre. The Leafs rolled out to a 5-2 victory in their first matchup this season in early October with the Habs looking to even up the score.

All betting lines are from BetMGM Sportsbook and are subject to change. Hockey is a difficult sport to predict so please gamble responsibly.

Picks: Over 5.5 Goals & Habs +2.5 (-106)

Toronto has gotten out to a commanding lead in this rivalry as of late, winning nine of their last ten matchups against Montreal. The Habs are long overdue for a win in this series losing four in a row and entering Saturday with five straight losses and could view the Leafs matchup as a get-right game for their season and in the rivalry.

It won't come without it's lumps as the Habs defense has been among the worst in the league as of late with 51 goals allowed over their last 12 games, which is sixth-worst in the NHL during that span. The team a spot worse than them is the Maple Leafs, who have been brutal this season, leaking in goals at a rate not seen in years. Toronto has allowed the fourth-most goals this season at 77 through 21 games and are still looking for answers to their problem.

We can't pin down a consistent trend for scoring in this matchup with seven or more goals in just four of their last ten matchups, however both teams will be motivated more than ever to get a win as the Leafs have also dropped six of their last seven games, and should make for a high-scoring shootout in the weekend's biggest game. A $10 wager on this same-game parlay would return $9.40, leaving us with $19.40 to work with heading into Sunday.

