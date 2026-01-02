Winter Classic Betting Guide: Best Bets, Matchup Trends, Players To Watch

One of the marquee events on the hockey calendar returns Friday as the NHL Winter Classic makes its highly anticipated comeback, and this year’s edition may be its most ambitious yet. The Florida Panthers will host the New York Rangers in an unlikely setting, sunny Miami, Florida, where warm temperatures are the norm. The game will be played at loanDepot park, home of Major League Baseball’s Miami Marlins, bringing outdoor hockey to a location rarely associated with ice.

Staging a game on frozen ice in South Florida will be a remarkable technological achievement. Despite the heat, the NHL has developed advanced cooling systems designed to keep the playing surface in optimal condition, turning the challenge into part of the spectacle. Fans have seen similar engineering feats before, such as when the Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks faced off at Dodger Stadium, but this setting raises the bar even higher.

With the eyes of the hockey world fixed on Miami, the matchup promises to deliver both on and off the ice. From the novelty of the location to the pageantry that defines the Winter Classic, this game is shaping up to be a must watch event for fans everywhere. And for those looking to add another layer of excitement, there are betting angles worth exploring to further enhance the 2026 Winter Classic experience.

Winter Classic: Florida Panthers vs New York Rangers Best Bets

Rangers ML (+120)

Vincent Trocheck Over 0.5 Points (-143)

Carter Verhaeghe Over 0.5 Points (-120)

Over 5.5 Goals (-115)

All betting lines are from BetMGM Sportsbook and are subject to change. Hockey is a difficult sport to predict so please gamble responsibly.

Over their last 12 games, the Cats are starting to look like themselves again. Florida has gone 9-3-1 during that stretch, climbing back into the playoff picture with a 21-15-3 record that leaves them just one point out of a wild card spot.

The Blueshirts, meanwhile, are searching for a turnaround of their own. New York enters the outdoor showdown in a slump, posting a 4-6-3 record over its last 13 games. A bounce back win on a massive stage like the Winter Classic could be exactly what the Rangers need to push themselves in the right direction. History has shown that slumping teams can use the momentum of a Winter Classic win to spark a run toward the postseason, much like the St. Louis Blues did last year.

This will be the Rangers’ sixth outdoor game, while the Panthers will be making their outdoor debut. New York has been perfect in these events, owning a 5-0 record, though many of those games have been tightly contested. Four of the five wins were decided by one goal, with two needing overtime.

The Rangers are also coming off a win in their most recent matchup with Florida last April, edging the Panthers 5-3. Prior to that, Florida had dominated the series with five straight wins and will be looking to get back to that level of success.

Artemi Panarin is the player to watch for New York as he shined on the big stage in his last outdoor appearance during the 2024 Stadium Series, scoring a goal and adding two assists. Panarin enters Friday on a hot streak with eight goals and 13 assists for 21 points over his last 17 games. He has also consistently torched Florida, totaling nine goals and 25 assists for 34 points in his last 25 games against the Panthers, recording points in 20 of those contests. That track record makes him a strong candidate to hit the scoresheet again.

The Rangers’ second line is another group to keep an eye on. Vincent Trocheck and Alexis Lafrenière both delivered big performances in the 2024 Stadium Series, with Trocheck scoring twice and finishing with three points, while Lafrenière recorded two assists. That line remains one of the league’s sneakier offensive threats.

Lafrenière has five goals in his last seven games versus Florida, while Trocheck has points in two straight games against the Cats and has posted three goals and nine assists for 12 points over his last 11 games in the matchup, finding the scoresheet in nine of those games. Trocheck stands out as one of the best value options, though Florida is more than capable of matching New York if the game turns into a shootout.

Several of Florida’s key contributors from their back to back Stanley Cup runs are heating up again. Sam Reinhart has led the way with eight goals and 11 assists for 19 points over his last 13 games. During the Panthers’ recent hot stretch, three players are averaging a point per game, with Reinhart joined by hard nosed forwards Brad Marchand and Sam Bennett.

The duo has excelled together, combining for 15 goals over the last 13 games. Carter Verhaeghe rounds out that line and may be the best value play for Florida, as he has eight goals and eight assists for 16 points over his last 15 games against New York.

All signs point to an entertaining matchup that could be higher scoring than expected, even with elite goaltenders on both sides in Igor Shesterkin and Sergei Bobrovsky. Four straight outdoor games have produced six or more goals, and 17 of the last 28 outdoor games have reached that mark. Florida and New York have also combined for six or more goals in each of their last two meetings. The stage is set for a thrilling spectacle under the lights.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free.