New Winter Olympics Betting Odds Following Team Canada Roster Release

As the IIHF World Junior Championship edges toward the end of the preliminary round, hockey fans are already turning their attention to the next major international stage: the 2026 Winter Olympics.

On Wednesday, Hockey Canada officially released its roster for the Milano Cortina 2026 Games, featuring stars such as Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, and Cale Makar while also seeing some new shocking names entering the fold like Tom Wilson, Macklin Celebrini, Nick Suzuki and Bo Horvat. The announcement immediately affected betting markets, with Canada still entering as the clear favorite to capture gold.

The men’s hockey tournament, scheduled for February 6–22 in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, will mark the return of NHL players to the Olympics for the first time since the Four Nations Face-Off earlier this year. Here’s a full breakdown of the current gold-medal betting odds from BetMGM, followed by an analysis of each team’s strengths and outlook:

BetMGM’s Current Betting Odds for Gold

Canada (+150)

USA (+200)

Sweden (+550)

Finland (+750)

Czechia (+1400)

Switzerland (+5000)

Slovakia (+5000)

Germany (+5000)

Latvia (+14000)

Denmark (+14000)

Italy (+25000)

France (+25000)

Canada (+150)

Canada enters as the heavy favorite, thanks to its stacked talent pool. Superstars like Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, and Cale Makar lead a team brimming with speed, skill, and experience. Goaltending has been a recent concern for Team Canada, but additions such as Logan Thompson, the current frontrunner for the Vezina Trophy, bolster their chances between the pipes. Anything short of gold would be a major disappointment for this hockey powerhouse.

USA (+200)

The United States is positioned to challenge Canada with one of its deepest Olympic rosters ever. Auston Matthews headlines a forward corps supported by Jack and Quinn Hughes, as well as Matthew and Brady Tkachuk. Defenseman Adam Fox and company provide elite puck-moving abilities, while Connor Hellebuyck is likely to start in goal. With this combination, the U.S. has a strong shot at capturing its first Olympic gold since 1980.

Sweden (+550)

Sweden continues to bring a balanced and technically skilled squad. Veterans Victor Hedman and Erik Karlsson anchor the defense, while forwards William Nylander, Elias Pettersson, and Mika Zibanejad supply plenty of offensive firepower. If Filip Gustavsson can deliver consistent goaltending, Sweden has the talent to make a deep run in Milan and Cortina.

Finland (+750)

Finland is known for structured, defensive hockey and a team-first mentality, making them a perennial dark horse. Sebastian Aho and Mikko Rantanen lead the forward group, although the absence of Aleksander Barkov is a significant setback. Miro Heiskanen leads the defensive charge, and with Finland’s gold-medal victory at the 2022 Olympics still fresh, they remain a team that cannot be overlooked.

Czechia (+1400)

Czechia blends scoring talent with grit. David Pastrnak leads an offensive group that includes Tomas Hertl and Martin Nečas. Their ultimate success will hinge on defensive structure and goaltending performance from Petr Mrázek or Karel Vejmelka. While not favorites, they have the potential to surprise in the tournament.

Switzerland (+5000)

Switzerland has quietly emerged as a competitive international team. Roman Josi anchors the defense, while forwards Kevin Fiala and Nico Hischier can provide big offensive contributions. Depth and consistency will be their challenge, but the Swiss are capable of an upset in the quarterfinals.

Slovakia (+5000)

Slovakia relies on a young wave of talent, including top 2022 NHL Draft pick Juraj Slafkovsky. Veterans like Tomas Tatar provide experience, though goaltending and defensive depth remain concerns. The Slovaks are physical and determined competitors.

Germany (+5000)

Germany continues to rise on the international stage following a silver medal finish in 2018. Leon Draisaitl and Tim Stützle lead the offensive charge. Strong goaltending from Philipp Grubauer could propel them to repeat or surpass past Olympic success.

Latvia (+14000)

Latvia shocked the world with a bronze medal at the 2023 IIHF World Championship. Without NHL star power, players like Rudolfs Balcers and goaltender Elvis Merzļikins anchor the team. Latvia is disciplined, physical, and capable of a surprise run.

Denmark (+14000)

Denmark has steadily improved internationally. Nikolaj Ehlers and Oliver Bjorkstrand lead their offense, while Frederik Andersen could steal a game or two. Depth limitations may prevent progression past the group stage.

Italy (+25000)

As co-hosts, Italy will aim to compete strongly in front of a home crowd. While talent is limited compared to top nations, dual-national players like Alex Petan and Diego Kostner could make for competitive games.

France (+25000)

France rounds out the field as a clear underdog. Pierre-Édouard Bellemare and Alexandre Texier provide NHL experience, but overall depth and defensive consistency are lacking. Gaining Olympic experience will be a key objective for the French squad.

