Odds For Maple Leafs Making The Playoffs Shrink To New Low

The betting odds continue to grow heavier against the Toronto Maple Leafs’ chances of making the playoffs this season. The team currently holds a 17-15-6 record, the second-worst in the Eastern Conference, as several of their key players experience down years.

Captain Auston Matthews has faced scrutiny over his recent play, raising questions about whether he will even make Team USA for the Olympics, let alone repeat as captain as he did during the 4 Nations Face-off.

The Arizona native had his biggest game of the season this past Saturday, recording three points against the Ottawa Senators, and followed it up with an assist in Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Red Wings. While Matthews could be turning things around, it has been far from a normal season for the former 69-goal scorer, who is currently averaging under a point per game with 27 points in 33 games.

William Nylander has helped carry the offense at times this season, posting 41 points in 33 games. Veteran center John Tavares has contributed with 35 points in 38 games, while the surging Matthew Knies has excelled in an increased role in the absence of Mitch Marner, tallying 34 points in 35 games. Knies trails Marner’s production this season by just five points, with Marner playing one additional game. These four forwards are the only players on Toronto’s roster averaging more than half a point per game.

Injuries have further plagued the Leafs this season wit both starting goaltenders, Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll, missing significant time. Stolarz could be sidelined for the rest of the season, while Woll only recently returned to the lineup. Key defensemen have also struggled with injuries, including Brandon Carlo, who has played just 18 games, and Chris Tanev, who has also recently returned.

The Maple Leafs are now heavily favored to miss the playoffs, with BetMGM listing them at -250 odds. The odds to make the playoffs sit at +200, meaning a $10 bet would return a $30 payout if successful. These mounting issues make the team a major caution for bettors looking for value. Toronto has been a playoff powerhouse for nine straight years, the longest active streak in the NHL, but this season may finally see that streak come to an end.

