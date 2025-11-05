3 Top Performances From Wednesday Kids Day In The ECHL

Kids’ Day games have become a big part of the ECHL in recent years.

Of the seven games on Wednesday’s slate, three were morning school day games.

Here’s a look at top performances from the three morning contests.

Mark Duarte: Allen Americans

A sold-out crowd of 6,250 at CUTX Event Center in Allen witnessed a great game by the home team as the Allen Americans got past the Wichita Thunder 6-4.

For the second game in a row, the Americans put six goals on the board. The local kids and teachers in attendance also got to see a hat trick.

Mark Duarte scored his first, second, and third goals of the season, scoring on three of his four shots. It marked the second consecutive game the Americans recorded a hatty.

Danny Katic, back from his AHL call-up to the Belleville Senators deserves a mention as well. He scored a pair of goals for the Americans. He and Duarte led the way with four shots each.

Marco Costantini had a season-high 45 saves including 16 in the final period to earn his third straight victory for Allen.

Landon McCallum: Kansas City Mavericks

The Mavericks gave their young fans something to cheer about at Cable Dahmer Arena with a 5-2 victory over the Idaho Steelheads. McCallum tallied two goals and added an assist in the win.

It didn’t take long for McCallum to pot his first goal of the game, firing in a shot past Idaho goaltender Nolan Maier at 2:19 of the opening period.

KC erupted for four goals in the first period. After the Steelheads cut the lead to 4-2 in the third period, McCallum put the game out of reach at the 7:13 mark to preserve the 5-2 win.

Kansas City’s Jack LaFontaine, who just rejoined the team from the AHL’s Coachella Valley Firebirds Tuesday, made 20 saves on 22 shots in the win. Maier stopped 29 of 34 shots to take the loss.

Isaiah Saville: Greenville Swamp Rabbits

The Greenville netminder faced a tough opponent in the Atlanta Gladiators, who came into the game the only unbeaten team left in the ECHL at 6-0-0.

Saville, however, was up to the task. He stopped 33 of 34 shots to lead the Swamp Rabbits to a 3-1 victory over Atlanta.

The first period was scoreless, with Saville turning aside all nine shots he faced. Greenville got on the board first in the middle frame, then added another 96 seconds into the third for a 2-0 lead.

Saville’s only blemish came just 34 seconds later after Louis Boudon sent a shot from between the hashmarks over Saville’s shoulder.

That was all the Glads could muster, and Carter Savoie provided an insurance goal to seal the 3-1 final.

