Allen Americans Netminder Named ECHL Goaltender Of The Week

The Allen Americans, along with Head Coach and GM Steve Martinson, announced on Monday that Marco Costantini has been named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goalie of the Week.

Costantini led the Americans to back-to-back wins over the Rapid City Rush this past weekend. He allowed just one goal on 75 shots over the two games, with a 0.50 goals- against average, and a 0.986 save percentage.

“Marco Costantini had an outstanding weekend for us. He made playing goalie look easy.” Martinson said in a statement following the league's announcement.

Costantini recorded his third professional shutout last Friday night in South Dakota. It was the netminder's second shutout as a member of the Allen Americans.

Costantini was quick to pass the credit for his success to his teammates.

“I’m happy to be selected Warrior Hockey Goalie of the Week,” Costantini stated. “My teammates played great in front of me, especially the defense, they should get credit too. It feels like we are starting to have fun out there, and hopefully we continue climbing up the standings. “

Costantini played his junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League with both the Hamilton Bulldogs and Kitchener Rangers. During his time in the OHL, he had a record of 63-41-15 with 10 shutouts.

The Americans are back to work this week with four games in five days starting on Wednesday night at home against the Tulsa Oilers.