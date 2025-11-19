Americans Acquire Goaltender From Everblades

The Allen Americans, along with Head Coach and GM Steve Martinson,announced that the team has acquired goalie David Tendeck from the Florida Everblades for future considerations.

Tendeck played in two games this season with the Everblades, and had a record of 1-1, with a 1.02 goals against average, and a 0.965 save percentage.

Tendeck was drafted by the Arizona Coyotes (now the Utah Mammoth) in the 6th Round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. He appearing in nine AHL games with the Tucson Roadrunners over two seasons. He has appeared in 93 ECHL games that include stops in Rapid City, Wheeling, Atlanta, Idaho, and Florida.

The Americans open a two-week road trip that begins with a three-game series Wednesday night in Boise against the Idaho Steelheads. This will be the first meeting of the regular season between the two clubs.

The Americans come into the contest having lost their last three games, including a 4-2 defeat at the hands of the Tulsa Oilers last Saturday night.

Tendeck will join the Americans this week in time for their series in Idaho. The 25-year-old netminder is a native of North Vancouver, BC.