ECHL Announces Host Hotel For All-Star Classic

The ECHL, in conjunction with the Allen Americans, announced that Courtyard by Marriott Dallas/Allen at the Event Center will serve as the official host hotel for the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Visit Allen.

Serving as the ECHL Headquarters during All-Star festivities, Courtyard by Marriott Dallas/Allen at the Event Center will host the ECHL All-Stars as well as team representatives, League VIPs and fans.

The hotel offers a convenient location next door to the Credit Union of Texas Event Center, and just off U.S. 75 north of Dallas. During their stay, fans can walk to dozens of shops and restaurants throughout The Village at Allen and Allen Premium Outlets.

Book your Fan Block Rate for 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic

The 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Visit Allen will take place on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. CLICK HERE to purchase your tickets today.

Serving as the start of the All-Star festivities, the Allen Americans will also be hosting Fan Fest on Sunday, Jan. 18 at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. Fan Fest will feature live music, interactive games, player autographs, giveaways and an exclusive area dedicated to the Hockey Hall of Fame featuring some of hockey’s most famed memorabilia exhibits and trophies.

CLICK HERE to purchase your tickets for Fan Fest.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free.