Former ECHL MVP Returns To Allen

The Allen Americans have acquired a former ECHL Most Valuable Player.

The Americans have received Hank Crone from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for forward Carter Savoie.

This is Crone’s second stint with the Americans. He won the ECHL MVP Award with Allen in 2023, finishing the season with 105 points in 69 games (49 goals and 56 assists).

During that race for the league scoring title, Crone finished 10 points ahead of runner up and teammate Jack Combs, who had 95 points.

“Hank Crone is an elite and entertaining player, noted Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. “He wants to remain in Allen and challenge Chad Costello’s scoring records. Hank (Crone) and Colton (Hargrove) have proven to be a lethal offensive combination, and I’m really looking forward to all they can accomplish.”

During his magical MVP season, Crone was named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team, ECHL All Star Team, ECHL Player of the Month in February, ECHL Player of the week (Apr. 4-Apr. 9), and ECHL Rookie of the Year.

The Dallas, Texas native returns home after splitting time last year between Idaho and Norfolk with 64 points total in 55 games.

Crone never averaged under a point a game during his two seasons with the Americans (1.38 and 1.52).

“Allen is such a great place to play, and I am so happy to be able to come back” Crone stated. “I can’t wait to get started with this group and am very grateful to be home. I’m excited to see our fans again and see what we can accomplish this season.”

Before his time in the pros, Crone played four seasons of college hockey that included stops at Boston University in 2017-2018; the University of Denver in 2019-2020 and 2020-2021. He also spent one season at Northern Michigan in 2021-2022.

The Americans open the regular season this coming Saturday in Wichita against the Thunder at 6:05 Pm. The home opener will be on Friday, Oct. 24 against the Kansas City Mavericks at Credit Union of Texas Event Center.