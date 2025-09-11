Gladiators Counting On Big Minutes From Brendan Less

The Atlanta Gladiators added to their blueline with the signing of Brendan Less for the 2025-26 season.

The 27-year-old blueliner was acquired by the Gladiators earlier in the offseason in a trade with the Adirondack Thunder.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound defenseman recorded one goal and 19 assists with a +11 rating in 51 games with the Thunder last season.

Less brings over 100 games of ECHL experience to the Gladiators blue line having spent time with Worcester, Iowa, and Adirondack over the last four seasons, logging three goals and 35 assists for 38 points in 123 career regular-season ECHL games.

The native of Kinnelon, N.J. spent four years playing NCAA Division I hockey at Dartmouth College from 2017-21 prior to playing at Quinnipiac for the 2021-22 season.

In 125 NCAA games, Less notched six goals and 30 assists. After completing his college career, he joined the Railers to end the 2021-22 season.

A two-way defenseman, Less will be relied upon heavily to contribute big minutes.

"When it became known that Brendan was available, we jumped at the opportunity right away to improve our backend,” Gladiators director of hockey operations and head coach Matt Ginn stated. “He is a great skater and puck mover that uses his feet to his advantage when defending. We have only heard great things about Brendan as a person and teammate, and are excited to add him to our group."