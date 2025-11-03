    • Powered by Roundtable

    Komets Netminder's Two Shutouts Earn Him ECHL Goaltender Of The Week award

    Nov 3, 2025, 23:04
    Komets Netminder's Two Shutouts Earn Him ECHL Goaltender Of The Week award

    Nov 3, 2025, 23:04
    Nov 3, 2025, 23:04
    Updated at: Nov 3, 2025, 23:04

    Samuel Jonsson was perfect in two appearances last week for the Fort Wayne Komets.

    Samuel Jonsson of the Fort Wayne Komets is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Oct. 27-Nov. 2, the league announced on Monday.

    Jonsson’s performance last week would be hard to top at any level. He posted shutouts in both of his appearances at Iowa against the Heartlanders.

    The 21-year-old stopped all 29 shots in a 4-0 win on Wednesday and turned aside all 15 shots in a 2-0 victory on Saturday.

    Under a National Hockey League contract with the Edmonton Oilers, Jonsson leads the ECHL with two shutouts this season to go along with a 3-0-0 record, a 1.67 goals-against average and a save percentage of .932.

    Last season, he was named HockeyAllsvenskan Goalie of the Year after leading the league with six shutouts and posting a league-best 1.88 goals-against average while going 17-6-0 in 24 outings with Bofors IK.

