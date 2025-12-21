For Norfolk Admirals Forward Jack O'Leary, Heart Matters More Than Height

At 5-foot-7 and 161 pounds, Norfolk Admirals forward Jack O’Leary has heard the “you’re too small” refrain more times than he can count.

If the doubters meant to discourage the 25-year-old Smithtown, N.Y. native from pursuing his passion for hockey, it hasn’t worked. In fact, it’s made him more determined than ever to succeed.

“I use that all as motivation,” O’Leary explained. “I love the challenge. I think that’s why I love this sport so much.”

No hockey journey is easy, but it wasn’t just size that O’Leary had to overcome. Unlike many players, he didn’t start skating until he was 12. After being cut from an A team two consecutive seasons, he finally worked up to the A level at around age 14.

As an undersized player, coaches told O’Leary he would need to be an elite skater. He enlisted the help of Barbara Williams, who became the NHL’s first female skating coach when she joined the New York Islanders in 1977. Williams worked for the Islanders during their run of four consecutive Stanley Cup championships in the early 80s, and O’Leary credits her for making him the skater he is today.

“She was incredible,” O’Leary said of Williams. “I learned so much.”

Putting in the work finally began to pay off. O’Leary joined the P.A.L. Jr. Islanders and wore the C for the 16U team. He helped the 18U squad to a state title in the 2018-19 season.

When he was 15, O’Leary committed to Cornell University. He played three seasons in the United States Hockey League, two with Cedar Rapids and one with Lincoln.

At Cornell, O’Leary struggled to adjust to the collegiate game. He played sparingly as a freshman, appearing in just 11 games and totaling a goal and an assist.

It wasn’t until mid-season of his sophomore year that O’Leary began to see more playing time. He tallied six goals and 17 points for the Big Red over 29 games, logging points in four of his first five contests.

Cornell typically recruits big, physical players. While O’Leary may not fit that profile, he showed that he wasn’t afraid of contact and could deliver in big moments. Eventually, he earned the trust of his coaches.

“I like to play hard and heavy and a little bigger than I am,” O'Leary explained. “It was tough not seeing your name in the lineup every single weekend your freshman year… I think it was just a combination of getting your opportunity and seizing it. I never looked back and never took a day for granted.”

Over his four seasons at Cornell, O’Leary recorded 51 points (22-29-51) in 110 games. As a senior, he was named to the 2025 ECAC Hockey All-Academic Team and helped the program capture its second consecutive ECAC championship.

The Big Red fell 3-2 in overtime in the NCAA Regional Final to eventual Tournament runner-up Boston University.

After signing an amateur tryout (ATO) contract with the Admirals last April, O’Leary appeared in six regular-season games and nine post-season contests. He scored his first professional goal in Game 1 of the North Division Semifinals against the Wheeling Nailers.

This past September, O’Leary was one of six Norfolk players to be invited to the AHL’s Manitoba Moose for their training camp before rejoining the Admirals for the start of the regular season.

Admirals head coach Jeff Carr was impressed with O’Leary’s speed, energy and ability to dig pucks out of corners. Carr is quick to dismiss any notions that O’Leary’s size might hinder him at the pro level.

“He should be winning these (puck” battles,” Carr said. “He’s possibly the strongest guy on the team pound-for-pound. He’s thick, solid and built to win these battles. He’s maybe not going to win every box-out race to the net on a guy 6-foot-4. He needs to be able to find a way to be elusive and dynamic, get under guys’ skin.”

Just as he’s done his entire career, O’Leary is working hard to get stronger and pace himself to the grind of the pro game.

“A big thing is just try and not break down, so it’s a lot of recovery and just make sure I’m doing the best I can do to (be) 100 percent,” O’Leary said.

Through The first 24 games of 2025-26, O’Leary has 14 points (5-9-14) with a +6 rating. The season hasn’t started well for the Admirals. As of Dec. 19, they sit eighth in the North Division at 6-16-2 for 14 points.

Still, O’Leary sees positives that the team will turn things around and go on another playoff run.

“We have the right guys on this team,” he said. “We’ll figure it out, and I know we’ll get out of this.”