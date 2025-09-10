Lions Re-Sign Key Defensive Piece From Last Year's Kelly Cup Squad

After helping the Trois-Rivieres Lions to a Kelly Cup Championship last season, Wyatt McLeod is looking for another shot in 2025-26.

The Lions announced they have reached an agreement with the 25-year-old defenseman for the upcoming season.

The 6-foot-3, 203-pound McLeod joined the Lions at the start of training camp in October 2024 and quickly established himself as a defensive cornerstone.

During the regular season, he recorded a goal and 22 assists for 23 points in 65 games. In the playoffs, he elevated his game even further, becoming a key piece in the Lions’ Kelly Cup championship run, highlighted by a +21 plus/minus rating, the best in the entire ECHL.

Before joining the Lions, McLeod played three seasons with the University of Alberta. He also appeared in 15 games with the Utah Grizzlies in 2020-21.

The left-shot defenseman has clear goals for the upcoming season.

“I want to be involved in every aspect of the game as we defend our title,” McLeod stated. “I want to continue being reliable defensively, stay just as physical, contribute a bit more offensively, and remain effective on the blue line.”