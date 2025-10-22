Massive Update: NHL 26 1.2.0 Patch Notes

A major patch went live in NHL 26 on Oct. 21.

Significant gameplay changes include a decrease to minimum saucer pass speed, less shifts for fourth liners in Be A Pro, and an adjustment to how puck carriers absorb contract when using L2/LT vision control.

Other gameplay changes include: no more reverse hits immediately after a face-off, inconsistencies with the Second Wind X-Factor, improved player reactions when leaving the penalty box, improved goalie positioning in reverse VH, and improved situations where goalies were not dropping to butterfly.

Multiple quality of life changes were made to HUT including visual changes to chemistry, line combinations, the ability to have multiple Captains per season, and multi-select.

In Be A Pro updates and fixes include: fix to an issue where injured players could interact with health, an issue preventing BAP goalies from being sent back to the AHL after being recalled, an adjustment to Form Score after the World Juniors, and a fix to an issue that incorrectly tracked challenges.

Multiple issues were fixed in World of Chel, notably an issue that prevented non-party leaders from entering club games with the party leader.

Crashing and blank screen issues were addressed, and center ice art was updated for dozens of teams across North American and European leagues.

A full list of patch notes can be seen here.

Information on the most recent roster update can be seen here.

