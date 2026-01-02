Finland Unveils Olympic Hockey Roster

Finland has announced its roster for the upcoming Olympic hockey tournament in Milan. The squad features 24 NHL players along with one player from Switzerland’s top league. The squad is led by top NHL talent including Sebastian Aho, Mikko Rantanen, and Juuse Saros.
“The team has players who have experience from major international tournaments and from wearing the national team jersey, which is absolutely an advantage in championship competitions,” said Team Finland head coach Antti Pennanen.
Five of the selected players have previous Olympic experience. Among them is Mikko Lehtonen, who will be competing in his third Olympics after winning gold in 2022. One notable absence is star forward Aleksander Barkov, who was forced to decline the invitation due to injury.
“One significant leader is unfortunately missing from the group. In the case of Aleksander Barkov, who was injured in the autumn, there simply isn’t enough time for recovery,” GM Jere Lehtinen says regretfully.
* Represented Finland at previous Olympics