Finland Unveils Olympic Hockey Roster

Finland has announced its roster for the upcoming Olympic hockey tournament in Milan. The squad features 24 NHL players along with one player from Switzerland’s top league. The squad is led by top NHL talent including Sebastian Aho, Mikko Rantanen, and Juuse Saros.

“The team has players who have experience from major international tournaments and from wearing the national team jersey, which is absolutely an advantage in championship competitions,” said Team Finland head coach Antti Pennanen.

Five of the selected players have previous Olympic experience. Among them is Mikko Lehtonen, who will be competing in his third Olympics after winning gold in 2022. One notable absence is star forward Aleksander Barkov, who was forced to decline the invitation due to injury.

“One significant leader is unfortunately missing from the group. In the case of Aleksander Barkov, who was injured in the autumn, there simply isn’t enough time for recovery,” GM Jere Lehtinen says regretfully.

Team Finland Roster for the Milan Olympics

Goalies

Kevin Lankinen (Vancouver Canucks)

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Buffalo Sabres)

Juuse Saros (Nashville Predators)

Defensemen

Miro Heiskanen (Dallas Stars)*

Henri Jokiharju (Boston Bruins)

Mikko Lehtonen (ZSC Lions)*

Esa Lindell (Dallas Stars)

Nikolas Matinpalo (Ottawa Senators)

Niko Mikkola (Florida Panthers)

Olli Määttä (Utah Mammoth)*

Forwards

Sebastian Aho (Carolina Hurricanes)

Joel Armia (Los Angeles Kings)

Mikael Granlund (Anaheim Ducks)*

Erik Haula (Nashville Predators)

Roope Hintz (Dallas Stars)

Kaapo Kakko (Seattle Kraken)

Oliver Kapanen (Montreal Canadiens)

Joel Kiviranta (Colorado Avalanche)

Artturi Lehkonen (Colorado Avalanche)

Anton Lundell (Florida Panthers)

Eetu Luostarinen (Florida Panthers)

Mikko Rantanen (Dallas Stars)

Teuvo Teräväinen (Chicago Blackhawks)

Eeli Tolvanen (Seattle Kraken)*

* Represented Finland at previous Olympics

