Team Sweden Announces Olympic Roster for Milan

Team Sweden has announced its roster for the upcoming Olympic Games in Milan. The squad features plenty of NHL experience, including Victor Hedman, William Nylander, and Gabriel Landeskog.

“There is thorough scouting work behind this selection, with Josef Boumedienne and Alex Steen involved in the decision-making. We’ve chosen players from the very top tier, and in some cases the margins were very tight, but we feel very confident in this roster. We believe it’s a solid team build with all the components needed for a tournament like the Olympic Games. I’m very excited and happy that the Olympics are now just around the corner. It’s been a long-term goal, and I’m really looking forward to it,” said Sam Hallam, head coach of Tre Kronor, to the Swedish Ice Hockey Federation’s social media channels.

Defenseman Victor Hedman was left off Sweden’s roster for the 2014 Sochi Olympics. He now looks forward to representing his country at the upcoming tournament.

“To represent Tre Kronor at the Olympic Games is an enormous honor for me. I’ve dreamed about this ever since I was a kid, and finally getting to make my Olympic debut feels incredibly special. When I look at the team we can put on the ice, I’m truly inspired — it’s a very strong group, and you just want to contribute as much as you can. I’m really looking forward to experiencing the Olympics in the Tre Kronor jersey,” said Victor Hedman.

Team Sweden Olympic Roster

Goaltenders

Jacob Markström, New Jersey Devils

Filip Gustavsson, Minnesota Wild

Jesper Wallstedt, Minnesota Wild

Defensemen

Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning

Erik Karlsson, Pittsburgh Penguins

Gustav Forsling, Florida Panthers

Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Toronto Maple Leafs

Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres

Jonas Brodin, Minnesota Wild

Rasmus Andersson, Calgary Flames

Philip Broberg, St. Louis Blues

Forwards

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

Rickard Rakell, Pittsburgh Penguins

Leo Carlsson, Anaheim Ducks

Adrian Kempe, Los Angeles Kings

Lucas Raymond, Detroit Red Wings

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs

Jesper Bratt, New Jersey Devils

Gabriel Landeskog, Colorado Avalanche

Mika Zibanejad, New York Rangers

Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators

Joel Eriksson-Ek, Minnesota Wild

Elias Lindholm, Boston Bruins

Pontus Holmberg, Tampa Bay Lightning

Alexander Wennberg, San José Sharks

Finland Unveils Olympic Hockey Roster

Finland has announced its roster for the upcoming Olympic hockey tournament in Milan. The squad features 24 NHL players along with one player from Switzerland’s top league. The squad is led by top NHL talent including Sebastian Aho, Mikko Rantanen, and Juuse Saros.