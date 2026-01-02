    • Powered by Roundtable

    Team Sweden Announces Olympic Roster for Milan

    Jan 2, 2026, 15:34
    Updated at: Jan 2, 2026, 16:26

    Team Sweden has announced its roster for the upcoming Olympic Games in Milan. The squad features plenty of NHL experience, including Victor Hedman, William Nylander, and Gabriel Landeskog.

    “There is thorough scouting work behind this selection, with Josef Boumedienne and Alex Steen involved in the decision-making. We’ve chosen players from the very top tier, and in some cases the margins were very tight, but we feel very confident in this roster. We believe it’s a solid team build with all the components needed for a tournament like the Olympic Games. I’m very excited and happy that the Olympics are now just around the corner. It’s been a long-term goal, and I’m really looking forward to it,” said Sam Hallam, head coach of Tre Kronor, to the Swedish Ice Hockey Federation’s social media channels.

    Defenseman Victor Hedman was left off Sweden’s roster for the 2014 Sochi Olympics. He now looks forward to representing his country at the upcoming tournament.

    “To represent Tre Kronor at the Olympic Games is an enormous honor for me. I’ve dreamed about this ever since I was a kid, and finally getting to make my Olympic debut feels incredibly special. When I look at the team we can put on the ice, I’m truly inspired — it’s a very strong group, and you just want to contribute as much as you can. I’m really looking forward to experiencing the Olympics in the Tre Kronor jersey,” said Victor Hedman.

    Team Sweden Olympic Roster

    Goaltenders

    • Jacob Markström, New Jersey Devils
    • Filip Gustavsson, Minnesota Wild
    • Jesper Wallstedt, Minnesota Wild

    Defensemen

    • Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning
    • Erik Karlsson, Pittsburgh Penguins
    • Gustav Forsling, Florida Panthers
    • Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Toronto Maple Leafs
    • Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres
    • Jonas Brodin, Minnesota Wild
    • Rasmus Andersson, Calgary Flames
    • Philip Broberg, St. Louis Blues

    Forwards

    • Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks
    • Rickard Rakell, Pittsburgh Penguins
    • Leo Carlsson, Anaheim Ducks
    • Adrian Kempe, Los Angeles Kings
    • Lucas Raymond, Detroit Red Wings
    • William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs
    • Jesper Bratt, New Jersey Devils
    • Gabriel Landeskog, Colorado Avalanche
    • Mika Zibanejad, New York Rangers
    • Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators
    • Joel Eriksson-Ek, Minnesota Wild
    • Elias Lindholm, Boston Bruins
    • Pontus Holmberg, Tampa Bay Lightning
    • Alexander Wennberg, San José Sharks
