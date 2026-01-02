Team Sweden Announces Olympic Roster for Milan

Team Sweden has announced its roster for the upcoming Olympic Games in Milan. The squad features plenty of NHL experience, including Victor Hedman, William Nylander, and Gabriel Landeskog.
“There is thorough scouting work behind this selection, with Josef Boumedienne and Alex Steen involved in the decision-making. We’ve chosen players from the very top tier, and in some cases the margins were very tight, but we feel very confident in this roster. We believe it’s a solid team build with all the components needed for a tournament like the Olympic Games. I’m very excited and happy that the Olympics are now just around the corner. It’s been a long-term goal, and I’m really looking forward to it,” said Sam Hallam, head coach of Tre Kronor, to the Swedish Ice Hockey Federation’s social media channels.
Defenseman Victor Hedman was left off Sweden’s roster for the 2014 Sochi Olympics. He now looks forward to representing his country at the upcoming tournament.
“To represent Tre Kronor at the Olympic Games is an enormous honor for me. I’ve dreamed about this ever since I was a kid, and finally getting to make my Olympic debut feels incredibly special. When I look at the team we can put on the ice, I’m truly inspired — it’s a very strong group, and you just want to contribute as much as you can. I’m really looking forward to experiencing the Olympics in the Tre Kronor jersey,” said Victor Hedman.