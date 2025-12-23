Former Lightning Pick Lucas Edmonds Joins HC Vítkovice in Czechia

Tampa Bay Lightning third-round pick from 2022, Lucas Edmonds, has left the Pelicans in Finland’s Liiga and is set to continue his career with HC Vítkovice in the Czech Republic. Edmonds was selected 86th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft.

The 24-year-old forward holds dual citizenship in Sweden and Canada and spent much of his late teenage years playing in Sweden. There, he represented Frölunda, Karlskrona, Växjö, and Kristianstad, and made one SHL appearance with Växjö during the 2019–20 season. Ahead of the 2021–22 season, Edmonds moved to Canada, where he broke out with the Kingston Frontenacs in the OHL, recording 34 goals and 113 points in 68 games.

In the fall of 2022, Edmonds moved to the Lightning’s AHL affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch, where he remained through the spring of 2025. Including a 14-game stint with the Hartford Wolf Pack, he totaled 29 goals and 54 points across 134 AHL games.

Edmonds’ stint in Liiga lasted 22 games, during which he recorded two goals and eight points. With his tryout coming to an end, he is set to leave Finland to continue his career in Czechia. His new club, HC Vítkovice, currently sits 11th out of 14 teams in the standings, a position that would qualify them for the playoff round of 16.

Head coach and sporting director of HC Vítkovice, Václav Varaďa, had the following to say on the club’s official website ahead of Edmonds’ move to Czechia:

“Lucas is a player who should bring us a different style of play, scoring, and experience to our game. We believe that his style and approach will be a benefit to the team.”

