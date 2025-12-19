SHL: Nashville Predators Prospect Felix Nilsson Impresses

Despite several players leaving for the World Juniors, there were still a number of prospects on display in the SHL last night. Among them was Nashville Predators prospect Felix Nilsson, who continued his strong season with Rögle. Ducks goaltending prospect Damian Clara and Devils prospect Gustav Hillström also turned in strong performances.

Felix Nilsson, LW, Predators 2023 round 2 #43 overall

Felix Nilsson delivered another strong performance on Thursday night. He once again put in an energetic effort away from the puck, applying constant pressure and playing aggressively on the forecheck. He’s also not afraid to take the uncomfortable route to the front of the net when it benefits the team. In last night’s game, Nilsson was instrumental in Rögle’s opening goal, providing an excellent screen in front of the opposing goaltender. His high-energy playing style projects well to a bottom-six role at the NHL level, as he has both the pace and intensity needed to succeed in that type of role.

Nilsson also shows encouraging upside with the puck. With injuries on the roster, he has been given significant responsibility on the power play, where he often operates out of the left faceoff circle. As a left shot, he doesn’t generate many one-timers, but he remains a threat by attacking downhill from the blue line. At the same time, he scans for seam passes, which helps create movement within the power play. So far this season, he has recorded two goals and 12 points in 27 games.

Gustav Hillström, C, Devils 2025 round 4 #114 overall

Devils prospect Gustav Hillström has been given an opportunity as a fourth-line center in recent weeks. In that role, he has been effective thanks to his discipline and work ethic. He uses his size to his advantage and repeatedly shows an ability to extend offensive-zone time with his strength on the puck. Defensively, he displays good habits, consistently finishing his checks and showing the discipline to change during offensive transitions rather than getting drawn into the play and taking overly long shifts. Hillström still needs some time to grow into the professional level and refine his defensive-zone positioning. If he does, he looks like a player with a chance to carve out a defensive role at the NHL level.

Damian Clara, G, Ducks 2023 round 2 #60 overall

Ducks goaltending prospect Damian Clara delivered a brilliant performance last night. He stopped 32 of 34 shots and turned aside all five shootout attempts. Clara kept Brynäs in the game during sustained pressure from Rögle and was a key reason the team came away with two important road points.

The young Ducks prospect has grown into Brynäs’ No. 1 goaltender as the expected import starter, Collin Delia, has struggled. If Clara continues at this level, Italy could have a strong presence in goal at the Olympics.

Milan Lucic Signs In Scotland

Stanley Cup champion Milan Lucic lands overseas, joining the EIHL's Fife Flyers for the remainder of the season. His next chapter begins.