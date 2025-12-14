Sweden Claims Swiss Hockey Games Title

Sweden emerged victorious from the second Euro Hockey Tour tournament of the season (Swiss Hockey Games). The final day featured a winner-take-all matchup between Czechia and Sweden, with the latter cruising to a dominant 5–0 win. In the day’s other game, Finland picked up its first victory of the weekend by defeating host nation Switzerland in overtime.

Czechia 0 – 5 Sweden

Sweden delivered a dominant performance in the decisive game of the Swiss Hockey Games. The lone goal of the first period proved to be the game-winner, as Marcus Sörensen fired home a power-play one-timer to make it 1–0. The second period remained scoreless before Sweden’s offense broke through in the final frame.

Sweden’s second goal came on a rush, with Isac Hedqvist setting up André Petersson for the crucial 2–0 goal. Backed by three more goals over the final 20 minutes, Sweden sealed a convincing 5–0 victory. With the win, Sweden claimed its second consecutive Euro Hockey Tour tournament title.

Switzerland 3 – 4 Finland (OT)

Both Finland and Switzerland entered Sunday’s final game still looking for their first win of the tournament. Finland got off to the better start, as former Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujärvi made it 1–0 just four minutes into the game. When Finland extended the lead to 3–1 midway through the second period, they appeared to be in firm control, but Switzerland fought back.

Dario Simion cut the deficit to 3–2 before the end of the second period, and former Oiler Gaëtan Haas then tied the game with just two minutes remaining in regulation. Finland, however, had the final say. Puljujärvi struck again, scoring 58 seconds into overtime to seal a 4–3 win for Finland.

As a result, Finland finished third at the Swiss Hockey Games, with host nation Switzerland ending the tournament in fourth place.

