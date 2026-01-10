Blackhawks Prospect Anton Frondell Scores in SHL Return

Several World Juniors players returned to SHL action on Saturday. Blackhawks prospect Anton Frondell and Islanders prospect Victor Eklund made an immediate impact, with both picking up points. Read more on that and others in today’s SHL prospect roundup.

Anton Frondell, Blackhawks, round 1, #3 overall 2025

Frondell wasted no time getting on the scoresheet in his return to the SHL. Djurgården has struggled without its World Juniors players, and Frondell showed why he was missed. With a toe drag from the left faceoff circle, he created space and beat the goaltender with a hard wrist shot to make it 2–1. The goal proved to be the game-winner in a contest the team badly needed to win.

Frondell also factored into the buildup on the game’s opening goal, which was finished by former Blackhawks forward Marcus Krüger. It wasn’t the first time the two Blackhawks-linked players connected this season, and Krüger has repeatedly spoken about how much he enjoys playing alongside the young rookie.

“I rate Anton incredibly highly. When I saw that Chicago had the third overall pick, I knew there was a strong chance they would take him,” said Marcus Krüger to NHL.com earlier this year.

Victor Eklund, Islanders, round 1, #16 overall, 2025

Another player carrying confidence out of the World Juniors is Victor Eklund. He was one of Sweden’s top performers in the final two games and was named Sweden’s player of the game in the final.

Eklund carried that energy into Saturday’s SHL game. He was involved in the buildup on two goals, with his pace and intensity leaving a clear mark. On the game-winner, he opened the sequence with a heavy hit in the defensive zone, then carried the puck over the offensive blue line and set up Anton Frondell for the finish. With the assist, Eklund now has 13 points in 27 SHL games.

After the game, Eklund commented on his form, noting that he had arrived back in Sweden just a day before the matchup.

“A little jet-lagged, of course, but no excuses. It was just a matter of going out on the ice and giving everything today, and that’s what we did. It feels good that we managed to get the win today,” he said.

He continued: “Of course it means a lot to win today. Färjestad are also in a pressured situation, but we showed once again that we’re very strong, and we’ll bounce back from the tough stretch we’ve had behind us,” said Victor Eklund to the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet after the game.

SHL: Leafs Prospect Tinus Luc Koblar Scores

SHL prospect roundup: Marcus Nordmark and Malte Gustafsson shine with assists, while Leafs pick Tinus Luc Koblar scores for Leksand.