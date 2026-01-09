SHL: Leafs Prospect Tinus Luc Koblar Scores

Despite World Juniors players not yet rejoining their clubs, several prospects stood out in the SHL on Thursday night. Draft-eligible Marcus Nordmark and Malte Gustafsson each recorded an assist, while Leafs prospect Tinus Luc Koblar impressed as well. Read more on them and others in today’s SHL prospect roundup.

Marcus Nordmark, LW, 2026 NHL Draft

Djurgården boasts a wealth of talent in its system, something that was on full display at the World Juniors, where Viggo Björck, Anton Frondell, and Victor Eklund all turned in standout performances. With their absence creating an opening, 2026 NHL draft–eligible forward Marcus Nordmark has been given an opportunity. On Thursday, he logged a career-high just over 10 minutes of ice time and recorded his first professional point with an assist. Nordmark is a player to watch heading into next SHL season, particularly with Frondell and Eklund expected to make the move to North America.

Malte Gustafsson, D, 2026 NHL draft

Malte Gustafsson has earned increased trust on HV71’s blue line over the past month. On Thursday, he logged more than 15 minutes and continues to look like a regular at the SHL level. His skating and puck-moving ability have translated well to the pro game, and he was rewarded with an assist on the buildup to HV71’s opening goal.

It’s uncommon for a draft-eligible defenseman to earn significant trust on a team battling relegation. Gustafsson, however, has shown he can contribute at this level and will be worth following over the spring.

At the international level, Gustafsson has been one of Sweden’s more prominent performers. He opened the season with a strong showing at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and followed it up with solid tournaments in November and December. If his development continues on this path, he could be a candidate for the World Juniors next season.

Tinus Luc Koblar, Toronto Maple Leafs, round 2 #64 overall 2025

Luc Koblar has secured a regular role with Leksand this season and again showed his well-rounded game on Thursday. He highlighted that performance by carrying the puck in from the offensive blue line and beating the defense on his own to make it 3–0. The goal was representative of Koblar’s season as a whole. His powerful skating allows him to gain ground offensively despite lacking high-end skill. That drive creates space for teammates when he doesn’t finish the play himself. His strength and determination bode well for the next steps in his career, particularly in projecting to a defensive role at the NHL level.

“The Best Feeling in the World”: Sweden Wins World Juniors Gold in Emotional Final

Sweden wins first World Juniors gold in 14 years as captain Jack Berglund leads and goalie Love Härenstam shines in an emotional final.