Carolina Hurricanes Prospect Oskar Voullet Records Two Points After SHL Contract Extension cover image

Carolina Hurricanes Prospect Oskar Voullet Records Two Points After SHL Contract Extension

Jacob Smeds
5h
JacobSmeds@THNN profile imagefeatured creator badge

Carolina Hurricanes prospect Oskar Voullet earned an SHL extension and followed it with a two-point performance for Skellefteå AIK.

Carolina Hurricanes prospect Oskar Voullet was rewarded with an SHL contract extension just before the New Year. He followed that up on Saturday with a strong performance for Skellefteå, recording two points in the win.

Voullet was selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the fifth round, 133rd overall, of the 2024 NHL Draft. That same year, he put together a standout season in Sweden’s junior league, scoring 29 goals and totaling 61 points in 41 games.

Following his draft year, Voullet made the full-time jump to the SHL. While his offensive output has been modest, he has still become an important piece for a Skellefteå team that consistently competes near the top of the league. The two assists marked a welcome offensive return, as he factored into both the opening goal and the tally that made it 6–2.

Voullet spoke about his continued development with Skellefteå AIK following the contract extension.

“I’m confident I can develop all parts of my game, but what probably comes first is how my thinking works, my mindset. Daring to play my game and trusting what I can do out on the ice, trusting myself. It feels like that’s where I have the greatest potential for improvement right now.”

He continued:

“It’s been a fun journey where I’ve learned a lot, and getting to do it with Skellefteå AIK means a great deal to me. I’ve been surrounded by a lot of great people who have helped me make the transition to senior hockey, and I’m still learning new things every day,” concluded Vuollet.

Skellefteå’s general manager Erik Forssell was pleased to have secured Oskar for another two years.

“It feels good to have finalized a new two-year deal with Oskar. He’s one of several exciting forwards who have worked their way up to the senior team from within our own organization. We have strong belief in him and that he will continue his development here with us,” said Erik Forssell to Skellefteå AIK following the contract extension.

