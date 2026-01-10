Projecting Sweden’s 2027 World Junior Squad: Forwards

With the dust settling after the World Juniors, it’s time to look ahead to next year’s tournament. Sweden claimed gold with a young roster, meaning several familiar faces are expected to return. As many as 12 players are eligible to come back, forming the foundation as we project Sweden’s lineup for the 2027 World Juniors. Here’s a look at a potential Swedish forward group for next year.

Forwards were Sweden’s strength at the 2026 tournament. With players like Anton Frondell and Ivar Stenberg, Sweden arguably iced the deepest forward group in the field. While both remain eligible for next year’s tournament, they are likely to earn NHL opportunities, and it would be a surprise if either were released to play at the World Juniors.

Even without Stenberg and Frondell, there is plenty of returning talent. 2008-born Viggo Björck was Sweden’s top forward in the group stage and is expected to be a key piece next year. Eddie Genborg also impressed and should be available again. A potential third option on the top line is Viktor Klingsell, who has put together an excellent season in Sweden’s junior league.

Sweden’s projected second line features a trio of 2008-born players. Elton Hermansson has already proven himself in Sweden’s second division and was in the mix for the 2026 tournament. Marcus Nordmark has just begun his professional career and is expected to claim a regular SHL role by the fall. At center, Alexander Command is an intriguing option after a rapid rise this season, bringing much-needed grit between two offensively driven wingers.

The projected third line features Milton Gästrin at center, flanked by Jakob Ihs Wozniak and Theo Stockselius. Gästrin looks tailor-made for a third-line role and could be a candidate to wear the captain’s “C.” Both wingers could just as easily slot higher in the lineup, but in this setup they would provide stability and reliability on the third line.

The projected fourth line features three returning players. Loke Krantz and Casper Juustovaara enjoyed excellent first halves of the season and played their way onto the roster late in the selection process. With stiff competition expected next year, they will need to maintain that level to hold onto those final spots. Devils prospect Gustav Hillström has impressed in his early SHL appearances and could be an option to Eric Nilsson as the fourth line center.

There are several options to consider among the extra forwards. Bosse Meijer, Nils Bartholdsson, and Adam Andersson could all be in line for a Juustovaara-like rise. Filip Ekberg offers a more offense-oriented alternative, while players such as Melvin Novotny, Morgan Anderberg, and Philip Hemmyr could also factor into the discussion.

Projected Swedish forward group for the 2027 World Juniors

Eddie Genborg – Viggo Björck – Viktor Klingsell

Elton Hermansson – Alexander Command – Marcus Nordmark

Theo Stockselius – Milton Gästrin – Jakob Ihs-Wozniak

Loke Krantz – Eric Nilsson – Casper Juustovaara Karlsson

Gustav Hillström

Bosse Meijer

