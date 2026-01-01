Ducks Prospect Lucas Pettersson Reflects on Big World Juniors Win

The matchup between Sweden and the United States on New Year’s Eve lived up to the hype, with Sweden coming out on top in an entertaining game. Among Sweden’s standout performers was forward and Anaheim Ducks prospect Lucas Pettersson, who scored twice. Unsurprisingly, the forward was pleased with how the game played out.

“It’s a good hockey game. We limited their chances pretty well and kept them to very few opportunities, and that’s why we won today,” said Pettersson to the Swedish TV channel SVT after the game.

A key moment in the game came when Sweden scored a shorthanded goal in the second period. The penalty followed a diving call on goaltender Love Härenstam, a decision Sweden was unhappy with. Lucas Pettersson’s goal during the U.S. power play proved psychologically important for Sweden, and he admitted the goal came at a crucial time.

“Of course it’s a good goal to score while shorthanded, but all goals are equally important,” said Pettersson to SVT. He continued: “It felt really good. They had just pulled one back, and to go up by three again right after that is an incredible feeling. We kind of killed their momentum there.”

Pettersson was pleased with Sweden’s second period, which featured the key shorthanded goal along with three additional goals.

“At times, maybe we gave up a few too many odd-man rushes, but they gave us even more in return, so I guess it’s acceptable.”

Pettersson was also pleased with his own performance after continuing to deliver as a goal scorer in the tournament.

“It was fun to play hockey today. These are the kinds of games you want to play as a hockey player, and then it’s just a matter of going out there and giving it your all.”

“We Deserved That”: Goaltender Love Härenstam After Statement Win

Love Härenstam reflected on an emotional New Year’s Eve win as Sweden defeated the United States at the World Juniors.

The game was marked by penalties, with both teams voicing their frustration toward the officiating. Pettersson initially declined to comment on the referees at first but later acknowledged there were a few debatable situations. The forward himself took a hit to the head that resulted in only a two-minute minor for the United States.

“You’re usually not supposed to comment on the officiating, but I do think they embellish a lot of situations. Maybe I’m not the right person to say that after I was able to keep playing after the hit. But I think they got a lot of cheap penalties today.”

Sweden will next face Latvia in the quarterfinals on January 2 at 2 p.m. ET.

