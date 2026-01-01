“We Deserved That”: Goaltender Love Härenstam After Statement Win

New Year’s Eve featured a slate of entertaining games at the World Juniors. One of the highlights was the Group A matchup between Sweden and the United States. Sweden emerged with the win in a hard-fought game that featured standout goals, high-end skill, and the physical edge typical of the World Juniors.

Sweden’s goaltender and St. Louis Blues prospect Love Härenstam played a key role in the game. He kept Sweden in the contest during a first period in which the United States generated several scoring chances. Sweden pulled away in the second period, laying the foundation for a 6–3 win. Härenstam was pleased with how the game unfolded.

“An extremely good game. Two good teams and a lot of emotion out there, so it was fun hockey to play. I think the people watching felt it was a good game as well, so it felt good to come out on top in this one,” said Härenstam to the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet after the game.

Härenstam was involved in a controversial sequence when a U.S. player made contact with him from behind after skating past the net, causing him to fall. Sweden argued for a tripping call, but instead Härenstam was assessed a two-minute minor for diving.

“I think it happened three or four times that they made contact with me from behind. The officials make the call, and that’s what it is. It was a great feeling to see us score while killing the penalty instead. We deserved that,” Härenstam told Aftonbladet regarding the controversial sequence in the second period.

When asked directly whether it was a dive, Härenstam responded briefly and to the point.

“I don’t think so,” said Härenstam.

After missing last year’s World Juniors with an injury, Flyers prospect Jack Berglund is finally getting his chance and playing a key role for Sweden.

Leading into the tournament, much of the discussion around Sweden’s goaltending has focused on the close bond between Love Härenstam and backup goaltender Herman Liv. The two first met at a camp at age 10 and have been friends ever since. Now, they each wear a painting of the other on their goalie masks, a connection that has helped turn Sweden’s goaltending into a position of strength they hope will lead to success.

“We’re happy for each other, you know. We go out there and compete, and you always give your best no matter what. If Love is playing, I support him one hundred percent. If things go well for Love, there’s no one happier than me,” said Sweden’s backup goaltender Herman Liv to the newspaper Expressen ahead of the tournament.

Latvia now awaits in the quarterfinals for Härenstam and Sweden, with the game set to be played at 2 p.m. ET on Friday, January 2.

Draft-eligible Viggo Björck starred again as Sweden beat Germany, while captain Jack Berglund impressed with leadership and net-front play ahead of the USA matchup.