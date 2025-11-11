Early Season Draft Risers in Sweden

With November’s international tournaments in the books, it’s time to look back at some early-season draft risers. Jacob Smeds takes a closer look at three draft-eligible prospects who have boosted their stock during the first part of the season, as well as two players already making a name for themselves ahead of the 2027 NHL Draft.







Alexander Command (C), 2026 NHL Draft

Alexander Command put together an impressive performance for Sweden at the Five Nations, adding another layer to his already rising draft stock. Since the early stages of the U20 Nationell season, he’s stood out for his powerful skating and confident puck handling. Command moves through the neutral zone with ease, gliding past opponents with a stride that looks both smooth and deliberate. What truly separates him from most Swedish forwards is the blend of skill and grit in his game. He’s unafraid to battle along the boards or drive to the net, combining finesse with a competitive edge that makes him a player to watch.

So far, Command has produced an impressive 11 goals and 22 points through 14 games in Sweden’s top junior league. The production continued at the international level, where he contributed in all four games for Sweden’s U18 team this past week. Command was a somewhat surprising omission from Sweden’s Hlinka Gretzky Cup roster earlier this year, though that was likely due to an untimely illness over the summer. I would be very surprised if he isn’t a regular on the national team for the rest of the season.





Elton Hermansson (RW), 2026 NHL Draft

Elton Hermansson’s draft stock was already high before the season began, but his play in Sweden’s second-tier league earns him a spot on this list. Beyond his brilliant offensive game, he has shown a surprising level of responsibility in his defensive play. Hermansson may never be a Selke candidate, but handling professional competition requires more two-way awareness than junior hockey does, and he has shown real progress in that area during the first few months of the season.

Hermansson’s offensive game remains brilliant. At this stage, it is mostly about refining his decision-making in the offensive zone and further polishing the raw diamond that he is.





Theodor Knights (D), 2026 NHL Draft

Theodor Knights has a clear profile as a reliable shut-down defenseman, filling a role that few other Swedish prospects occupy. What stands out most about Knights is his ability to blend physical play with strong skating. That combination allows him to time his hits perfectly in the defensive zone and effectively break up opposing rushes. Knights also has the right mentality, frequently standing up for himself and his teammates when things get heated around his own net.

With his 6-foot-4 frame and defined playing style, he’s an easy player for NHL teams to project. It’s not uncommon to see players like Knights go as early as the second round or even late in the first. With that in mind, I don’t think we’ll have to wait long to hear his name called at the draft.





Olle Karlsson (C/RW), 2027 NHL Draft

Olle Karlsson won’t be draft eligible until 2027, but he showed at the Five Nations that he’s a name to watch. Karlsson played on Sweden’s fourth line in a shutdown role, where he found great success. His line with Adam Andersson and Ludvig Andersson earned the coaches’ trust in key defensive situations and delivered with confidence. Karlsson was most effective as the first forward on the forecheck, repeatedly forcing turnovers and keeping the puck in the offensive zone. His strong skating ability was the most standout aspect of his game and played a major role in that success.





Hampus Zirath (C), 2027 NHL Draft

Hampus Zirath didn’t play U20 hockey last season and therefore wasn’t on many radars for the 2027 draft heading into this year. Over the first few weeks of the season, however, he has impressed in the Swedish junior league. Sweden’s U18 head coach Johan Rosén described Zirath as a blend of Viggo Björck and Victor Eklund in terms of playing style, combining Björck’s hockey sense and shiftiness with Eklund’s competitive edge. Zirath brings both offensive upside and a reliable two-way game, making him an intriguing player to watch ahead of the 2027 draft.





