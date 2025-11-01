The Hockey News International recaps the performances from NHL prospects in today’s SHL action in Sweden. Red Wings prospect Eddie Genborg continued his hot streak with two more goals. Meanwhile, two top prospects for the 2026 NHL Draft, Ivar Stenberg and Viggo Björck, also found the back of the net.

Red Wings prospect Eddie Genborg scores again

Red Wings prospect Eddie Genborg continues his hot streak. After scoring two more goals today, he now sits at seven goals and 13 points on the season, the highest total among all junior players in the SHL.

It’s clear that a lot is going Genborg’s way right now. Just five minutes into the game, he was set up with a nice pass at the offensive blue line. He drove the puck into the zone and fired home a quick wrist shot to make it 1–0. Genborg then closed out the scoring by tipping in the 5–0 goal for Timrå. It will be exciting to follow him through the upcoming international tournament.

Draft eligible Viggo Björck comes up big for Djurgården

Draft-eligible Viggo Björck got a chance on Djurgården’s top line and made the most of it. Björck scored a goal and added an assist in Djurgården’s win over Brynäs. The young talent opened the scoring by stealing the puck from NHL veteran Nicklas Bäckström, which led to new signing Charles Hudon gaining possession and setting up Björck for the 1–0 goal.

“A fast paced game with a lot of skilled players on the ice. I think we held it together really well and shut it down in the third period.” Björck went on to describe his goal. “Very good pass by Hudon. I’m still a little surprised how he was able to get that through, but all I had to do was put the puck in.”

A national team break now awaits for SHL clubs, but Björck will stay active in the week ahead. Despite still being only 17 years old, he has been selected to represent Sweden’s U20 national team in their final tournament before the World Juniors. All signs point toward Björck earning a spot in the tournament over the holiday period.

Top prospect Ivar Stenberg thrives for Frölunda

Another draft-eligible player who continues to impress is Ivar Stenberg. He has earned a regular spot on a strong Frölunda team and is making a major impact, especially on the power play. Stenberg was effective with the man advantage again tonight, scoring Frölunda’s opening goal. He also played a key role in their next tally, providing a screen to open space for a teammate. Stenberg is putting together a very strong draft season in the SHL, and he will be fascinating to follow as the year progresses.

