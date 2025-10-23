Marquee Series Matchup: #2 Western Michigan Broncos vs #3 Michigan Wolverines

Two of the top teams in the NCAA will face off this week in a doubleheader when the defending Frozen Four Champion, Western Michigan Broncos travel to Ann Arbor to battle the surging Michigan Wolverines. The stage is set for this to be two incredible matchups that you will not want to miss.

Game Information

Game 1 - October 23rd - 7 PM EST - Yost Arena, Ann Arbor Michigan - TV: Big Ten Network

Game 2 - October 24th - 7 PM EST - Yost Arena, Ann Arbor Michigan - TV: NCHC.tv

About the Broncos

#2 USCHO Poll Ranking - 3-1 record

The Broncos are picking up where they left off last season and look to continue their drive towards a repeat Frozen Four Championship. 21 year-old Finnish Defenseman, Joona Väisänen, leads the team with 6 assists in 4 games. Väisänen was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2024 NHL Draft. Be on the lookout for forward, William Whitelaw, who transferred from Michigan this past offseason to play for the Broncos as it will for sure be a bittersweet return to Yost Arena, this time as a visitor. Whitelaw currently leads the Broncos in goals with 4. This series will mark the first major test the Broncos will face this season, and they have the opportunity to show the nation that they aren't going anywhere anytime soon.

About the Wolverines

#3 USCHO Poll Ranking - 6-0 record

The Wolverines have had the hottest offense in the NCAA in the first six games led by sophomore forward, Michael Hage, who leads the team with 5 goals and 6 assists in 6 games. Hage was drafted 21st overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 2024. Another sophomore forward who is off to a great start is Will Horcroff, who has 9 points in 6 games. Even so, all of the offensive firepower can not overshadow Freshman goaltender, Jack Ivankovic, and what he has been able to do since joining the Wolverines after transferring from the Brampton Steelheads of the OHL. Ivankovic has been lights-out with a .942 save percentage in 6 games, only giving up 7 goals in that time. This team is all-around looking strong out of the gate, and will for sure be tested in these two games.

Prediction

I believe these will be two tightly contested games, but the Wolverines, with their burning hot offense & goaltending, along with home ice advantage, come away with 2 nailbiter wins, keeping their undefeated season alive.

