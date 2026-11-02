The Biggest Upsets From College Hockey's 2026-27 Season: Week Five

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch
Nov 2, 2026 2:41 PM
A chaotic weekend sees the top-ranked Wolverines fall in Columbus while Niagara continues its underdog surge and Quinnipiac snaps Providence's perfect start with a stunning hat trick.
Quinnipiac Bobcats•Ohio State Buckeyes•NCAA Hockey•College Hockey•Niagara Purple Eagles•NCAA College Hockey Rankings
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