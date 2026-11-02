The Biggest Upsets From College Hockey's 2026-27 Season: Week Five

When Michigan and Ohio State meet, anything can happen. That was certainly the case for No. 1 Wolverines who were stunned by the unranked Buckeyes on Saturday. A quintet of Ohio State skaters struck gold during the 5-2 win and eight different players scored the nine total Buckeye goals. Michigan nearly fell again but a late rally and an overtime strike by Adam Valentini saved the Wolverines from a sweep. The Big Ten is getting more interesting with each conference game and this was no exception.