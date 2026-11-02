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The Biggest Upsets From College Hockey's 2026-27 Season: Week Five

The Biggest Upsets From College Hockey's 2026-27 Season: Week Five

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Frank Zawrazky
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Nov 2, 2026 2:41 PM

A chaotic weekend sees the top-ranked Wolverines fall in Columbus while Niagara continues its underdog surge and Quinnipiac snaps Providence's perfect start with a stunning hat trick.

Another No. 1 went down during week five of the 2026 NCAA Hockey Season! Add in underestimated Atlantic Hockey squad who is slowly creeping up people's radars and an unbeaten top five team being handed their first loss and you've got one heck of a slate of games. Let's see the biggest upsets of the week.

Niagara Conquers Clarkson On The Road

The Purple Eagles are making waves again! Two weeks after sweeping No. 16 Bowling Green State, Niagara held Clarkson without a win in their own building. Friday saw a 2-2 shootout tie but Saturday is where the Purple Eagles flew highest. Six different Niagara players put pucks in the net taking the weekend via a 1-0-1 record. This has been a remarkable season for the Purple Eagles sitting at third in Atlantic Hockey America despite their last place preseason ranking.

Unranked Ohio State Downs No. 1 Michigan in Columbus

When Michigan and Ohio State meet, anything can happen. That was certainly the case for No. 1 Wolverines who were stunned by the unranked Buckeyes on Saturday. A quintet of Ohio State skaters struck gold during the 5-2 win and eight different players scored the nine total Buckeye goals. Michigan nearly fell again but a late rally and an overtime strike by Adam Valentini saved the Wolverines from a sweep. The Big Ten is getting more interesting with each conference game and this was no exception.

No. 10 Quinnipiac Hands No. 5 Providence Their First Loss

Fresh off a disappointing overtime loss to Army, Quinnipiac came back with a vengeance against the then-undefeated Providence Friars. It was the Andon Cerbone show. This two-time USHL Clark Cup Champion (2021 Chicago, 2023 Youngstown) notched a hat trick with goals in every period. Making the performance sweeter is that Cerbone is a Connecticut native. I'm sure we will see these two teams clash again in the Frozen Four.

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