2025-26 Preview: Penn State

2024-25 Review:

The Nittany Lions posted one of their best seasons since becoming a Division 1 program in 2012-13 with their first ever Frozen Four appearance. They finished the season with a 22-14-4 record after a rough start that saw them with an 8-10-1 record in mid January. They finished the rest of the season after that by winning 10 out of 15, and making it to the second round of the Big 10 Championship, which was enough to secure them a spot in the NCAA Tournament, defeating Maine and UConn on the way to the Frozen Four, where they were defeated by the eventual tournament runner-up, Boston University.

Key Departures:

Penn State has some major additions, but it does not come without the loss of some key pieces, like goaltender Arsenii Sergeev who was a major addition for the Nittany Lions last season after transferring from the University of Connecticut. Sergeev was instrumental in helping the Nittany Lions in their late season run and elevating the team to the Frozen Four. He posted a career-best .919 SV % and 2.54 GAA in 33 games played. Sergeev has signed a contract withe the Calgary Flames and will most likely be playing for their AHL affiliate, the Calgary Wranglers for the 2025-26 season.

Next Men Up:

The Nittany Lions, making a major splash in the offseason, picked up some major pieces for this upcoming season, including the #1 ranked 2026 NHL Draft prospect Gavin McKenna. McKenna comes to Penn State from the Medicine Hat Tigers of the WHL. He was on a lot of team's radars once the deal was finalized to allow CHL players to transfer to NCAA programs, eventually deciding to play for Penn State. McKenna played three seasons with the Tigers including a career-high 129 points in 59 games in the 2024-25 season, leading the team to a WHL Championship and Memorial Cup Appearance. The Nittany Lions also picked up 2025 14th overall NHL Draft Pick Jackson Smith from the WHL's Tri-City Americans. The 6'4" defenseman will bring size and speed to the Nittany Lion blue line along with some offense, after scoring 54 points in 68 games last season. Another major transfer that Penn State was able to make was the addition of head coach, Guy Gadowsky's son, Mac, from the Army Black Knights. Gadowsky was a standout defenseman for the Black Knights for two seasons, scoring 42 points in 38 games in 2024-25, earning him a nomination for the prestigious Hobey Baker award.

The Road Ahead:

The Nittany Lions look primed for a run at the Big 10 and National Championships, but that does not mean the road is going to be easy. This might be the strongest that the conference has ever been since it's inception in 2013-14, with six out of seven of the Big 10 teams ranked in the top 20 in the preseason USCHO poll. With the additions of McKenna, Smith, & Gadowksy, and return of top-10 Hobey Baker Finalist, Aiden Fink, the Penn State Nittany Lions are gonna put up one heck of a fight. Penn State opened up their season last weekend at #14 Arizona State, winning two tough games (both come from behind victories). They hit the ice this upcoming weekend when the Clarkson Golden Knights come to town on October 9th and 10th.

Related

Gavin McKenna's Penn State Debut to be Featured on NHL Network & YouTube