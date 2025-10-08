2025-26 Preview: University of Wisconsin

2024-25 Review:

The second season of the Mike Hastings era ended significantly worse than the season before with a 13-21-3 record vs a 26-12-2 record the year before, including a berth into the NCAA Tournament. This was large in part to the slew of transfers including top scorer, Cruz Lucius, who transferred to Arizona State and Tyson Jugnauth who transferred to the Portland Winterhawks of the WHL.

Key Departures:

The Badgers are losing last year's starting goaltender, Tommy Scarfone, due to graduating. He currently is not signed to a professional contract. Scarfone posted a .900 SV % last season in 32 games after transferring from the Rochester Institute of Technology where he played for three successful seasons.

Next Men Up:

The Badgers were able to secure some fresh players, including the first ever Croatian national to be drafted into the NHL, Bruno Idžan, who was selected 181st overall in this year's draft by the Ottawa Senators. He had a solid year playing with the Lincoln Stars of the USHL scoring 44 points in 36 games. They also were able to add 19 year old forward Vasily Zelenov who was drafted by the Sabres in 2024 and 20 year old forward Blake Montgomery who was drafted by the Ottawa Senators in 2024.

The Road Ahead:

The path the Badgers face ahead is less than favorable with how the rest of the division is shaping up. For now, Wisconsin should focus on developing their incoming athletes and see if they can make a push in the next year or two. The Badgers swept Lindenwood in their first two games of the season, however, it will be an uphill battle from here on out. They next will face the US Under-18 Team tomorrow, October 9th at home.

