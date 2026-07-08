2026 Freshman Focus: Lindenwood University

Lindenwood is seeing a lot of progress in the hockey department. After a really solid season, a whole lot of freshmen are set to join the team. Who are these names, and how can they contribute in the 2026-27 season?
Lindenwood University is starting to build some momentum. The program had 15 wins last season after having a combined 21 wins over three years. They were able to bring in a boatload of freshmen this year, so let’s find out who’s suiting up for the team this fall.
All entry years are from CollegeHockeyNews and are subject to change. Players are listed alphabetically by last name.
Kian Bell –Center, Acadia University (USports)
This will be Bell’s third season playing college hockey, but he’s still considered a freshman because he played outside of the NCAA and the U.S. as a whole.
Bell is an even shooter/passer, and his stats back that up. In 27 games this past season, he got an even 14 goals and 14 assists. Putting him just over a point-per-game.
Parker Deschene –Center, Salmon Arm Silverbacks (BCHL)
Deschene played for three teams last season, splitting time in the NAHL for the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks and the Minnesota Mallards.
He ended his season in the BCHL, where he had four points in 15 games for the Silverbacks. In his 27 games in the NAHL, he put up 21 points.
Noah Dziver –Center, Minnesota Wilderness (USHL)
Dziver has many high-end achievements before coming to campus. He had two seasons above a point-per-game, where in his final season he put up 30 goals and 75 points in 48 games.
He also captained the Wilderness this past season, where in eight playoff games he had 14 points.
Kim Elfving –Defenseman, Coquitlam Express (BCHL)
Elfving had two really solid seasons in Sweden’s under-20 league before making the move to the BCHL, where he had 16 points in 16 games played for the Express.
Standing at six-foot-four, Elfving brings a great mix of size and skill to the team, and is a player who could grow into a great top-pair defenseman.
Jacob Goudreau –Right winger, Drumheller Dragons (AJHL)
Goudreau adds to the players who played in multiple leagues this past season. He spent time with Okotoks in the BCHL, and then finished the year with the Drumheller Dragons.
In 33 games for Goudreau, he put up 13 goals and 25 points with the team and added five points in 11 playoff games.
Jake Hutchen –Right winger, Chippewa Steel (NAHL)
Hutchen only played ten games for Chippewa this season, where he saw some decent production. He put up four goals for five points in that span.
Those four goals tie what he did in the 2024-25 season for the New Hampshire Mountain Kings, where in 23 games, he kept that same goal total of four.
Dryden Kuramoto –Right winger, Surrey Eagles (BCHL)
Kuramoto played 167 games in the BCHL, where in his final season, he put up 25 points in 38 games for the Eagles.
At five-foot-seven and 150 pounds, he will be the smallest player on the team next season and will have to adjust to the physical style of play that college hockey brings.
Ellis Mieyette –Left winger, Regina Pats (WHL)
Mieyette’s first season of junior came in the AJHL for the Drumheller Dragons, and then he made the jump to major junior in Regina, where in 63 games, he had 11 goals and 36 points.
He also played in five playoff games this year, and in those games he had two points and a plus-minus of plus-six.
Kyle Rohrer –Center, Fairbanks Ice Dogs (NAHL)
Rohrer lit it up in the NAHL this past season in Fairbanks. 62 points in 51 games is a lot of production, which ranked second on his team. His assist total of 44 led the team this past season.
The year prior, he also saw high production, scoring 20 goals and 58 points for the Ice Dogs.
Christopher Thibodeau–Right Winger, Flint Firebirds (OHL)
Last but not least, Thibodeau brings a lot of experience to the squad. Across five years in the OHL, he played a total of 294 games with four 30-plus point seasons.
Thibodeau also had four goals and nine points in eight playoff games this past season. On top of the point totals, he was also able to achieve two 20-goal seasons.