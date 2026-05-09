How The NCAA-CHL Rule Change Is Forcing USports Hockey To Evolve

Following the first full season of the NCAA and CHL Rule change, USports hockey is being forced to evolve and is more competitive than ever.
When the NCAA decided to allow CHL players to compete at the Div. I level, it reshaped the North American hockey development landscape.
For decades, CHL players were effectively barred from the NCAA, leaving USports as the primary post-major junior destination for many Canadian players who could not yet play pro hockey.
Now, more than a year removed from the decision and with a full season played under its effects, the dust has begun to settle, revealing a more complex and less one-sided impact than many initially expected on USports hockey.
In the immediate aftermath, there was a clear and noticeable wave of departures from USports programs among players who still saw pro hockey as their primary goal. The University of Alberta Golden Bears, in particular, saw seven players transfer to the NCAA.
Golden Bears defenseman Blake Gustafson said he wasn't surprised by the number of transfers from the program.
"The reason I wasn't surprised is because we had a lot of guys that were here for hockey specifically, and not worried about their degrees," Gustafson said. "So I think when that opened up, those guys saw it as opportunity to have a different look at the sport. So I think they all thought it was kind of a no-brainer to go and advance their careers."
For players who had already dedicated years to the CHL grind, the NCAA suddenly offered more exposure, more structure and in some cases, a clearer path to pro hockey than many felt they could get in USports.
"It was kind of like a grass is greener scenario, where guys saw this change, and they thought, 'Wow, I've always been exempt from the NCAA, and now it's open. I might as well take this opportunity,'" Gustafson said.
That mindset drove many early decisions, even if not all of them were rooted in long-term fit.
But as the season unfolded, the conversation began to shift from who left to what remained, and what USports hockey actually looks like in this new reality.
What was the biggest concern, and in some ways has even improved, is how competitive USports would stay.
For decades, programs such as the University of Alberta, University of British Columbia, University of Saskatchewan, University of New Brunswick and others have dominated in a way that was expected. That's not the case as much anymore.
"I don't think (these transfers) take away from the competitiveness or the level of the league at all," Gustafson said. "You see, this league is getting closer and closer in how teams compete, and that just makes it harder, because now every weekend is a game that you have to really compete for, and there's nobody that you can truly overlook.
"Take MacEwan (University), for example, who was the best MacEwan team that they've had in a long time this year."
Rather than creating a gap between top and bottom teams, the player movement appears to have compressed it.
That same theme was echoed by Zack Dailey, coach of the MacEwan Griffins, who has seen the changes firsthand from behind the bench and arguably benefited from them.
"There's a lot of parity in the league, as you saw, kind of on a nightly basis," Dailey said. "I do think as a whole, it was a little bit more competitive, a little bit more parity, which I think is great for our league."
While the traditional powerhouse programs still exist, the best-of-the-rest narrative does not, and the idea of an easy weekend in USports hockey has largely disappeared.
Off the ice, however, the changes have forced programs to adapt quickly, particularly in recruiting.
With CHL players now eligible for NCAA programs, the talent pipeline has become far more fluid, pushing USports coaches to look beyond their traditional sources.
"Coaches have done a really good job of being quite creative on where they're finding players from, whether it's the Div. I transfer portal, or getting guys back from pro," Dailey said. "It's made everyone get a little bit more creative.”
Instead of relying on a steady influx of CHL graduates, programs are now tapping into a broader, more dynamic pool that includes NCAA transfers, Jr. A graduates and even former professionals.
At the heart of the discussion, though, is a philosophical difference between the NCAA and USports development models, one that has become more visible as players move between the two.
"The one thing to consider is that here in USports, all the athletes are competing as hard as they can, we're developing as hard as we can, like professionals," Gustafson said.
"(In the NCAA) you might be on the ice two times a day. You might be encouraged not to go to your classes, that you're really developing your hockey. But in USports, the onus on the player."
In other words, NCAA programs often provide a more controlled, hockey-first environment, while USports demands a higher level of independence and personal accountability.
For some players, that structure is beneficial; for others, the freedom and balance offered in Canada better suits their long-term development.
"I will say that in USports, all the opportunity is there," Gustafson said. "You never hear a story of a guy playing good in USports and then being overlooked at the next level. If you're good enough, you'll have the opportunity."
In an era where games are streamed, data is tracked, and scouting is increasingly digital, visibility is no longer tied to a single league or geography.
Looking ahead, there is also a growing belief that the current imbalance may not last forever.
"I don't know about going completely back to what normal would be, but I do think there's going to be some sort of balance where CHL guys go down, they'll have not the best experience, and word travels back. I do think that there'll be a little bit more of a shift back to how it was before," Gustafson said.
More than a year into this new era, the NCAA's decision hasn't diminished USports hockey so much as it has forced it to evolve. There was an initial rush, driven by opportunity and curiosity, but what has followed is a league that appears more competitive, more balanced, and more adaptable than many anticipated.
The pathway for CHL players has expanded, and in that expansion lies a new reality that players have more options than ever, and where the choice between leagues is no longer dictated by eligibility rules, but by fit.
USports Transfers By Reverse Chronological Order
Transfers are form this past year
Ethan Burroughs (F) StFX -> Vermont
Dallon Melin (F) Calgary -> Niagara University
Jacob Maillet (F) Calgary -> Niagara University
Oliver Peer (F) UNB -> Bemidji State University
Connor McClennon (F) U of A -> Bemidji State University
Vincent Labelle (F) U of Ottawa -> Bemidji State University
Dylan Sydor (F) Calgary -> University of Alaska-Fairbanks
Samuel Richard (G) UNB -> UMass-Lowell
Charles Savoie (F) Concordia University -> Lindenwood University
Maxime Pellerin (F) McGill -> Nebraska-Omaha
Trevor Wong (F) Saskatchewan -> Nebraska-Omaha
Sean Tschigerl (F) U of A -> Nebraska-Omeha
Samuel Huo (F) UBC -> Nebraska-Omaha [playing in the ECHL]
Aidan De La Gorgendiere (D) U of A -> Nebraska-Omaha
Landon Kosior (D) Saskatchewan -> Nebraska-Omaha (returned to Saskatchewan)
Marc Lajoie (D) U of A -> Nebraska-Omaha
Brett Hyland (F) U of A -> Nebraska-Omaha
Carson Latimer (F) UBC -> Michigan Tech
Oscar Plandowski (D) UNB -> University of New Hampshire
Owen Lalonde (D) Queen's -> Miami University (Ohio) (used his last year of eligibility to play 9 games)
Matteo Drobac (G) University of Western Ontario -> Miami University (Ohio)
David Jesus (D) University of Windsor -> University of Alaska-Anchorage
Cameron MacDonald (F) -> Acadia University -> University of New Hampshire
Noah Sedore (F) University of PEI -> Mercyhurst University
Tyler Palmer (G) U of A -> Bowling Green State University
Sean McGurn (F) UNB -> ASU
Ty Nash (F) U of A -> ASU
Mikael Huchette (F) Concordia University-> Clarkson University
Kale McCallum (D) UNB -> Providence College
Simon Motew (D) StFX -> University of Maine
Tyson Galloway (D) Calgary -> Lake Superior State University
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.