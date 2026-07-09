2026 Freshman Focus: Long Island University

Imposing, fearsome but loyal to a fault. That's what Long Island is getting from the 6 foot 7 and 223 pound Veney. He patrols the blue line like a dog with a bone, poking pucks free while hammering off shots from the point. Veney remains squarely in his role and doesn't overstep or become a liability. I had the privilege of working with Veney in Omaha and from my experience he's the guy everyone wants to play alongside but hates to line up across from.