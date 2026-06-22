2026 Freshman Focus: University of Alaska-Anchorage

Boisvert has had success in both the QMJHL and BCHL, which play similar speedy styles. While on his third tour of duty in Nanaimo, the Mirabel, Quebec native averaged just over a point per game (19 goals + 30 assists) in 46 games. That production plus his 6 foot 5 frame could see Boisvert being used in a variety of roles this fall. On a side note, there does not appear to be any relationship between Samuel and Chicago Blackhawks forward Sacha Boisvert