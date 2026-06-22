2026 Freshman Focus: University of Alaska-Anchorage
A massive wave of freshmen descends upon Anchorage as a new coaching era begins.
As the summer continues along, incoming recruiting classes are rested and ready for their first taste of collegiate action. We shift our focus to the freshmen entering their respective institutions this fall. All entry years are from College Hockey Inc and are subject to change. Players are listed alphabetically by last name.
Following an offseason coaching change, the Seawolves have a staggering 15 freshman projected to arrive in Anchorage this fall. With all the changes, we bring you a nugget about each of the new faces in Alaska's largest city.
Samuel Allaby: Forward, Langley Rivermen (BCHL)
Allaby had an outstanding transition from the Central Canada Hockey League's (CCHL) Carleton Place Canadians to the BCHL. Across 46 games, Allaby earned 52 points (14 goals + 38 assists). His assists and points were first and runner up respectively on Langley following his early season trade to Cranbrook. As an 18 year old, Allaby can still grow a few inches while weaponizing his scoring for the Seawolves.
Cooper Anderson: Defenseman, Aberdeen Wings (NAHL)
Anderson was an important piece for Aberdeen in 2025-26. The Des Moines, IA native accumulated a team second 36 assists through 58 contests, with 14 of them coming on the power play. Aside from competently dishing the puck, Anderson could throw his weight around well, picking up 64 penalty minutes in that same span. These two dimensions of Anderson's game make him a potentially valuable piece for Anchorage.
Charles Béland: Forward, Nanaimo Clippers (BCHL)
I have touched on Béland a number of times throughout Nanaimo's run to the 2026 Rogers BCHL Cup. He had a remarkable postseason, leading the BCHL with 14 goals and 43 penalty minutes in 20 games. Béland's physicality was not limited to the playoffs, taking part of a fourth place tie via his 107 regular season penalty minutes. I am extremely intrigued to see what Béland can do at the next level.
Jalen Bianchet: Forward, Whitecourt Wolverines (AJHL)
Whitecourt's captain is one of the most recent commitments to Anchorage. In his age out year Bianchet led the Alberta Junior Hockey League in a quartet of categories. These were goals (46), power play goals (15), points per game (1.64), and points (87). As a result of this outstanding performance, Bianchet earned 2026 AJHL MVP and Top Forward honors while also being named a North Division All-Star. This could be a steal for the Seawolves.
Samuel Boisvert: Forward, Nanaimo Clippers (BCHL)
Boisvert has had success in both the QMJHL and BCHL, which play similar speedy styles. While on his third tour of duty in Nanaimo, the Mirabel, Quebec native averaged just over a point per game (19 goals + 30 assists) in 46 games. That production plus his 6 foot 5 frame could see Boisvert being used in a variety of roles this fall. On a side note, there does not appear to be any relationship between Samuel and Chicago Blackhawks forward Sacha Boisvert
Paul Bloomer: Forward, Tri-City Storm (USHL)
I saw Bloomer quite a bit from the broadcast booth during his rookie 2024-25 season, suiting up primarily in the bottom six. He looked a lot more comfortable this season, becoming a staple on the Storm's second line even during their playoff stint. Bloomer also knows what it takes to win, capturing a Canterra Seeds Cup in highly intense Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League with the now-former Notre Dame Hounds. It will be intriguing to watch what he does in Anchorage.
Zach Coutu: Forward, Trail Smoke Eaters (BCHL)
Following his departure from the AJHL's Camore Eagles halfway through 2024-25, Coutu had a solid first full BCHL campaign in Trail. Coutu more than doubled his 2024-25 penalty minutes to 38 and collected 39 points (14 goals + 25 assists) all in 52 contests. Based on his 6 foot 2 and 185 pound stature and consistent production across the AJHL and BCHL, I envision him slotting into the Seawolves' middle six.
We previously covered Hockley following his commitment to Anchorage on May 1. Hockley previously played portions of two seasons at Quinnipiac notching 4 points (1 goal + 3 assists) over 32 games combined. On January 6, Hockey joined Shawinigan In his 25 game term, Hockley picked up 6 points (1 goal + 5 assists). The 2025 Nashville Predators Development Camp Invitee will be a welcome addition to Anchorage's blue line.
Matthew Martin-Gaudreault: Forward, Aberdeen Wings, (NAHL)
Martin-Gaudreault was a one man offensive machine in Aberdeen. He led the Wings in all three offensive categories via 26 goals, 40 assists and 66 points. Adding to Martin-Gaudreault's arsenal is his size coming in at 6 foot 6 and 216 pounds. This physique makes him a perfect power forward that can be plugged in up and down Anchorage's lineup.
Joey Melo: Forward, Blackfalds Bulldogs (BCHL)
Here is yet another productive forward 6 feet or taller in Head Coach Eric Rud's first Seawolf recruiting class. Joey Melo gathered 51 points (18 goals + 33 assists) amidst 53 outings. He has shown steady offensive progress from the NCDC, to the AJHL before finishing his junior career in the BCHL. If Melo continues his current trajectory, he could surprise people.
Ethan Neutens: Forward, Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)
Neutens is a 2025 Ed Chynoweth Cup Champion alongside Gavin McKenna. Neutens hasn't been flashy player on the forecheck during his time in Medicine Hat, but rather a reliable physical presence on the fourth line. In 2025-26, Neutens just under a penalty minute per game over the course of 53 matches. He could slot in as a grinder or enforcer for Coach Rud.
Victor Mannebratt: Defenseman, Maryland Black Bears (NAHL)
Maryland's all time defensive leader in goals returned to his native Sweden on Feb. 6 to rehab an injury. If his 2024-25 is an indication of his game when fully healthy, Anchorage could have a future top pairing defenseman. During his 46 contest campaign, Mannebratt put up 41 points (12 goals + 29 assists) and 104 penalty minutes. This fall should be an explosive return to form for Mannebratt
Niko Tsakumis: Defenseman, Portland Winterhawks (WHL)
Tsakumis is a journeyman blueliner who played for five WHL teams from 2021-2026, which exposed him to a variety of backchecking styles. That experience lends itself to a Swiss Army Knife role for Tsakumis in 2026-27 and throughout his college career.