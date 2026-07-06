2026 Freshman Focus: University of Connecticut

The Huskies should be salivating to see what Frank brings to their squad after the balanced 2025-26 season he had. Frank more than doubled his goals from 13 to a team leading 33 and increased his points by 15. He added two feathers into his cap last year with a World Junior Challenge Gold Medal for Team USA and being named an alternate captain for Dubuque. Frank told The Hockey News' Michael Coyle of his leadership position, “The ability to help some of the younger guys through their first years, it’s a really good feeling for sure.” That kind of maturity will take Frank far at UConn.