2026 Freshman Focus: University of Connecticut
A new wave of freshmen arrive in Storrs, aiming to fill veteran gaps and push the Huskies further than the first round.
As the summer continues along, incoming recruiting classes are rested and ready for their first taste of collegiate action. We shift our focus to the freshmen entering their respective institutions this fall. All entry years are from CollegeHockeyNews and are subject to change. Players are listed alphabetically by last name.
Following their first round tournament elimination, the University of Connecticut will be without a few significant pieces from last season. These freshmen look to make their own marks in hopes of helping the Huskies advance further.
Brittan Alstead: Forward, Pentiction Vees (WHL)
Alstead's offensive talent was readily apparent despite while being on a lackluster Des Moines Buccaneers squad in 2025-25. When Penticton signed him for the following campaign, they struck pay dirt. Despite playing a middle six role, Alstead average just under a point per game collecting 58 (22 goals + 36 assists) in 67 outings. His slippery scoring style could have him filling Jake Richard's place in the lineup.
Lirim Amidovski: Forward, North Bay Battalion (OHL). Minnesota Wild 2025 4th Round, 121st Overall
A ferocious forechecker, Amidovski blends speed and aggression to cause mayhem amongst opponents. This North Bay alternate captain had a productive campaign. Amidovski led the Battalion with 213 shots on goal, while finishing second with 25 tallies. Six of those 25 were on the power play, taking part of the top spot in that category as well. Former Minnesota Wild Director of Amateur Scouting Judd Brackett called Amidovski a "head seeking missile" in a June 2025 interview with The Athletic. Brackett added that "Amidovski is going to be a rugged, two-way Mason Marchment type of player." Amidovski's younger brother Nathan is projected to join the Huskies in 2027.
Cole Davis: Forward, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)
Davis had a solid regular season averaging over a point per game through 32 contests. Come playoff time, this usual bottom six forward saw a surge in production. He accumulated 12 points (5 goals + 7 assists) and 30 penalty minutes in 13 games. This offense was good enough for third on Windsor in both goals and assists, while Davis' 30 penalty minutes were fourth league wide. This postseason push leads me to believe Davis can be an integral yet versatile piece in Storrs.
Colin Frank: Forward, Dubuque Fighting Saints (USHL)
The Huskies should be salivating to see what Frank brings to their squad after the balanced 2025-26 season he had. Frank more than doubled his goals from 13 to a team leading 33 and increased his points by 15. He added two feathers into his cap last year with a World Junior Challenge Gold Medal for Team USA and being named an alternate captain for Dubuque. Frank told The Hockey News' Michael Coyle of his leadership position, “The ability to help some of the younger guys through their first years, it’s a really good feeling for sure.” That kind of maturity will take Frank far at UConn.
Shayne Gould: Defenseman, Sioux City Musketeers (USHL)
Gould displayed exponential growth in his 18 year old season. He increased his 2024-25 10 points over 400% last season, leading all USHL defensemen with 12 goals, 39 assists and 51 points. The Princeton, MA native looked like a completely different player. His former Musketeer teammate Anthony Allain-Samake is also a Huskie. If those two reunite on a pairing, Hockey East needs to be on notice.
Diego Johnson: Forward, Pentiction Vees (WHL)
Connecticut is building some chemistry within their incoming group, bringing in Alstead's Pentiction linemate Diego Johnson. Like Alstead, Johnson is a steady middle six contributor. He notched 46 points (25 goals + 21 assists) in 48 contests, including a Penticton fourth 25 tallies. Johnson was part of the inaugural WHL leadership group for the Vees following their transition from the BCHL. Mike Cavanaugh will likely put Johnson with Alstead for some of, if not the majority of 2026-27. That line will be a treat to watch.
Veeti Louhivaara: Goaltender, Chicago Steel (USHL). New Jersey Devils 2024 5th Round, 146th Overall
Goaltenders often have to be gutsy to succeed. After bouncing around the junior levels in his native Finland, Veeti Louhivaara went all in. He left U20 SM-sarja midway through last season, joining the Chicago Steel on Dec. 22. Louhivaara was thrown right into the starters crease–and thrived. Across 22 games, Louhivaara posted a 12-6-4 record with a .905 save percentage and 2.06 goals allowed average. I watched Louhivaara in his USHL Debut against Youngstown where he looked remarkable despite poor puck management from his blueliners. If he performs the same way in college, the Huskies will have the second piece of an incredible tandem alongside Kam Hendrickson.
William McIsaac: Forward, Spokane Chiefs (WHL). St. Louis Blues 2024 5th Round, 145th Overall
I remember my eyes going wide when McIsaac announced his commitment to the Huskies. McIsaac's physical play is something to behold. He annihilates forecheckers with huge hits while launching blasts from the blue line at a moment's notice. The Vancouver native displayed significant loyalty to the Chiefs, spending parts of five seasons in Spokane and eventually was named captain. Those two elements of McIsaac's game plus solid offensive markers make him an asset on the back end.
Carl-Otto Magnusson: Defenseman, Saint Johns Sea Dogs (QMJHL)
Magnusson isn't a point producer, but that doesn't make him any less valuable. His imposing 6 foot 7 229 pound frame makes him a naturally gifted shutdown defenseman, which Magnusson showed off on two teams in the QMJHL. It also caught the attention of his native Sweden, who selected Magnusson to their 2026 World Junior Team. With Thomas Messineo off to play professional hockey, Magnusson could slide right into his position given their similar styles of play.