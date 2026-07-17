2026 Freshman Focus: University of North Dakota

The University of North Dakota is adding a loaded draft class with players who played in the World Juniors, were drafted in the first round, and are projected highly in the 2027 draft. Who are these names, and how will they help the team as soon as this fall?
NCAA Hockey•NCAA Hockey Transfer Portal•NCAA College Hockey Rankings•College Hockey•North Dakota Fighting Hawks
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