2026 Freshman Focus: University of North Dakota

The University of North Dakota is adding a loaded draft class with players who played in the World Juniors, were drafted in the first round, and are projected highly in the 2027 draft. Who are these names, and how will they help the team as soon as this fall?

The University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks fell short in the Frozen Four to the Wisconsin Badgers. With head coach Dane Jackson heading into his third season of the program, how will the team look, and who are the new freshmen throwing on the North Dakota sweater this fall? All entry years are from CollegeHockeyNews and are subject to change. Players are listed alphabetically by last name. Carson Carels –Defenseman, Prince George Cougars (WHL) Drafted sixth overall by the Calgary Flames this past June, this won’t be Carels’ first time teaming up with sophomore defenseman and first-round pick Keaton Verhoeff. The two of them were partners on the blueline for Canada at this past World Junior Championships. This past season for Prince George, Carels lit the lamp with 20 goals and 73 points in 58 games. The main issue with him is that he may only play one season before making the jump to pro hockey. moreVideos Connor Davis –Right Winger, Cedar Rapids Roughriders (USHL) Davis was selected in the fifth-round in the 2025 draft by the Vancouver Canucks. This past season was Davis’ first year in junior hockey. In his one season in the USHL, he put up 26 goals and 55 points in 59 games. He also played in two playoff games, where he had two goals. Bauer Dumanski –Defenseman, Prince George Cougars (WHL) Dumanski is also a former partner of Carels, so coach Jackson will have to pick which former d-partner he wants Carels with. Dumanski was the captain for Prince George last season, where he more than doubled his point total from the season prior. In 12 playoff games, he had four points for the Cougars. Caleb Heil –Goalie, Madison Capitols (USHL) Heil is the only goaltender in this list, and he’s the only one on the roster that was drafted. Drafted in the seventh round by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2025 draft. In Youngstown’s playoff run, he was simply insane. In 11 games, he had a 7-4 record and a .944 save-percentage. Ethan MacKenzie –Defenseman, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL) MacKenzie went undrafted twice, and then he was eventually selected this year by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third round. At the Leafs' development camp, I got to ask him about his excitement for this new opportunity. “I’m pumped for next year. I head there in a couple of days; it’s going to be pretty sweet, get to see the guys and get to meet everyone and get started from there.” Eli McKamey –Right Winger, Victoria Royals (WHL) McKamey played one year in the BCHL for the Penticton Vees before making the switch to major junior in Victoria. In 48 games this season, he had six goals and 17 points. McKamey will have a lot of eyeballs on him as he is a projected high-round pick in the 2027 NHL draft. Brock Schultz –Center, Sioux Falls Stampede (USHL) Schultz played 140 games in the USHL between Sioux Falls and the Waterloo Blackhawks. His point total in that span comes out to 75. He also played in 14 playoff games with Sioux Falls and put up two goals and six points. Cooper Simpson –Left Winger, Youngstown Phantoms (USHL) Simpson was drafted in the third round by the Boston Bruins in the 2025 draft, and he’s been seen as a rising prospect amongst scouts. One thing you can count on Simpson to do is put the puck in the back of the net. He put up 49 goals in his draft year at Shakopee High in Minnesota. He then brought that goal-scoring to Youngstown, where he had 34 goals in 61 games.