BREAKING: Sharks Select Keaton Verhoeff With the Ninth Overall Pick in the 2026 NHL Draft

The San Jose Sharks had no time to rest, as shortly after they selected Ivar Stenberg with the second overall pick, they were back on the clock with the ninth overall selection.
This time around, Mike Grier and company selected defenseman Keaton Verhoeff from the University of North Dakota in the NCAA. There were some sighs of relief in San Jose when the Winnipeg Jets selected Viggo Bjorck, as it seemed like the Sharks were going to miss out on drafting a much-needed top-tier defenseman.
Verhoeff, who just completed his freshman season with North Dakota, turned 18 year old a week before the draft. He struggled at times during his first collegiate season, but it was to be expected as one of the youngest players in the NCAA last season. Overall though, he played well and recorded 20 points in 33 games from the blue line.
There are some concerns about Verhoeff's skating ability, but he plays a strong two-way game and has a cannon of a shot. Most importantly, he's right-handed, which is something that the Sharks' prospect pool was lacking heading into the night.
The Sharks have one more pick remaining in the first round, but they'll have quite a bit of a wait.