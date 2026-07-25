2026 Freshmen Focus: Sacred Heart

Now you see him, now you don't! Hanson has a motor programmed for forechecking and he has put it to good use in Edmonton since 2023. In his overage year, Hanson secured second on the Oil Kings with 24 goals and +32 rating with a team third 55 points across 68 contests. If his drive translates onto the collegiate scoresheet, Hanson could fill some of offensive holes left by recently departed seniors.