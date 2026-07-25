2026 Freshmen Focus: Sacred Heart

After falling just one goal short of a title, the Pioneers reload with 11 recruits to power their championship pursuit.
As the summer continues along, incoming recruiting classes are rested and ready for their first taste of collegiate action. We shift our focus to the freshmen entering their respective institutions this fall. This list of incoming freshmen is posted on Sacred Heart's Athletics Website. Players are listed alphabetically by last name.
Sacred Heart fell by a single marker in their pursuit of a program first Atlantic Hockey America Championship and NCAA Tournament berth. The Pioneers introduce 11 freshmen to their lineup in hope of reaching the Atlantic Hockey summit.
Talon Brigley: Forward, Red Deer Rebels (WHL)
Red Deer's own played five seasons for his local team and served as captain of the Rebels during his age out year. The Rebels made the playoffs over Moose Jaw by a single point and Brigley was a big part of it. Brigley notched 38 points (20 goals + 18 assists) in 67 games. Loyalty like Brigley's is instrumental in the culture of a team.
Christian Chouha: Forward, Sioux Falls Stampede (USHL)
Chouha ended his junior career with a Clark Cup. He came to Sioux Falls from the BCHL's Langley Rivermen on Feb. 6. He went right to work in the USHL accumulating 14 points (6 goals + 8 assists) across 17 outings. While Chouha played a depth role in the postseason, those type of contributors are what can help win championships.
Ashton Dahms: Forward, Tri-City Storm (USHL)
Tri-City's offense revolved around a handful of guys last season. Ashton Dahms was one of those few players. The Lakeville, MN native came over from the Des Moines Buccaneers at the start of the 2024-25 campaign and established himself as a steady scorer for the Storm. His experience on all four lines between two teams could make him a Swiss Army knife for Head Coach C.J. Marottolo.
Nolan Flynn: Forward, Coquitlam Express (BCHL)
Flynn kept the Express' offensive engine humming last year. In his first full season in Coquitlam, he led in all three offensive categories via 49 points (12 goals + 37 assists) through 52 matches. Add in solid size at 6 foot 1 and 185 pounds, the Pioneers may have a capable power forward on their hands.
Lenny Greenberg: Defenseman, Owen Sound Attack (OHL)
Sacred Heart has an experienced puck moving defenseman heading their way. Greenberg made the jump from the BCHL to the OHL in early 2025. This quite a unique development path, and he acknowledged as much saying "“Being a California kid, I never really thought of the OHL as an option." He finished first among Owen Sound blueliners collecting 48 points (13 goals + 35 assists) amidst 67 games. Mobility like Greenberg's can help lead a Pioneer power play unit.
Landon Hanson: Forward, Edmonton Oil Kings(WHL)
Now you see him, now you don't! Hanson has a motor programmed for forechecking and he has put it to good use in Edmonton since 2023. In his overage year, Hanson secured second on the Oil Kings with 24 goals and +32 rating with a team third 55 points across 68 contests. If his drive translates onto the collegiate scoresheet, Hanson could fill some of offensive holes left by recently departed seniors.
Taos Jordan: Defenseman, Jacksonville Icemen (ECHL)
The Pioneers get reinforcements from the professional ranks by means of this signing. Taos Jordan spent 2025-26 in Jacksonville of the ECHL. He served as one Duval's top enforcers, securing second place among the Icemen with 62 penalty minutes between 67 games. Jordan has also proved to be a solid bottom six supporter in both the QMJHL and ECHL. Playing among could elevate Jordan's production.
Jack O'Brien: Defenseman, Maine Nordiques (NAHL)
O'Brien had quite the junior hockey journey that ended back in his home state of Maine. From 2024-26, he spent time on two OHL teams, the Dubuque Fighting Saints and Cranbrook Bucks before joining the Maine Nordiques for what was their final season. He has been exposed to a variety of defensive schemes which could prove useful in transitioning to the NCAA.
Noah Roberts: Defenseman, Owen Sound Attack (OHL)
Roberts is one tough customer who tied for an Owen Sound leading 89 penalty minutes. He previously tied for an OHL third 120 penalty minutes in 2024-25. No doubt Roberts learned his hard to play against style from his dad Gary, who played in over 1,200 NHL games over 24 seasons. A rugged yet reliable defensive mindset like Roberts' could land him a shutdown role at Sacred Heart.
Ethan Semeniuk: Forward, Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)
Sometimes you don't need to be more skilled than your opponent, but rather outwork them. Semeniuk has that drive coupled with a good amount of skill which work hand in hand. He also knows what it takes to win, capturing an Ed Chynoweth Cup in 2024 while on the Vancouver Giants. Intangibles such as these can be invaluable in collecting a conference championship.
Emmanuel Vermette: Forward, Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)
Fresh off five years in the QMJHL concluing with a Memorial Cup berth, Chicoutimi's captain looks to bring his scoring flair to Fairfield. Emmanuel Vermette averaged over a point per game each of the last two campaigns. He finished top four on Saguenéens last season in goals, assists and points. He may be able to fill some of the void left by Felix Trudeau as a freshman if he continues his current trajectory.