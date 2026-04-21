Saguenéens Captain Emmanuel Vermette Commits To NCAA School

The five-year Sag commits to Sacred Heart University for the 2026-27 season.
While he's currently leading his team to the QMJHL semi-finals, Chicoutimi Saguenéens captain Emmanuel Vermette has chosen the next step in his hockey career.
The Québec City native will take his next step with the NCAA's Sacred Heart University, the school announced on Monday.
Vermette, 20, had 69 (27+42) points in 64 games captaining a powerhouse Chicoutimi team, and currently has eight goals and four assists in eight playoff games.
Emmanuel Vermette with the Chicoutimi Saguenéens (Photo: Bruno Girard)
The 6-foot-1 left winger has played all five years of his junior career with the Sags after being made a second-round pick in the 2021 QMJHL draft, and has steadily improved his point totals every year as Chicoutimi has become a Memorial Cup contender in his final year.
Before he joins his college team next year, he'll want to end his junior career on a high note. The Saguenéens begin their third round matchup against Rouyn-Noranda on Thursday, and they have high aspirations.