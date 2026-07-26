2026 Freshmen Focus: St. Lawrence University

An intense recruiting class arrives in Canton, hoping to spark the program's first winning season since 2017.
As the summer continues along, incoming recruiting classes are rested and ready for their first taste of collegiate action. We shift our focus to the freshmen entering their respective institutions this fall. This list of incoming freshmen is posted on St. Lawrence's Athletics Website. Players are listed alphabetically by last name.
St. Lawrence University is hoping to bounce back and string together some more wins this fall with five first year players. The Saints have been below .500 since 2017, and a quintet of freshmen could jumpstart their offense.
Will Bishop: Defenseman, Kingston Frontenacs (OHL)
Bishop is a skyscraper on the blue line at 6 foot 6 and 215 pounds. One of Kingston's alternate captains last year, he plays an agile yet heavy game. Head Coach Brent Brekke said of Bishop, "Will covers a lot of ice with his mobility and reach. He gaps well and does not allow the opposition much time or space." These attributes helped carry Bishop and the rest of the Saginaw Spirit to a 2024 Memorial Cup. Saint Lawrence will look for Bishop's defensive reliability to help them make 2026-27 a turnaround campaign.
Max Dirracolo: Defenseman, Kitchener Rangers (OHL)
Every team wants to be feared as an opponent and Max Dirracolo could start cementing that for the Saints. He finished second on the Memorial Cup winning Rangers through his 84 penalty minutes across 45 games. Dirracolo is also a foreboding defenseman having a 6 foot 4 220 pound frame. "Max is a rugged, tough defender with good size," said Brekke. "He is physical and very hard to play against. The experience he gained from a championship season will be very valuable."
Ihnat Pazii: Forward, Flint Firebirds (OHL)
I watched Pazii at a summer skate in the Chicagoland area. His work ethic was that of a collegiate player despite not yet arriving in Canton. Iggy as he's known, is a smaller yet mighty forward that can play on all four lines. He also represented his native Ukraine at the D1A Championships at both the U18 and U20 levels. Pazii's drive and international background make him a versatile asset for Coach Brekke.
Luke Posthumus: Forward, Oshawa Generals (OHL)
The 2023 Central Canada Hockey League Rookie of the Year has been a factor at every stop along his junior hockey journey. Posthumus is a high octane forward and has the numbers to show it. In 2025-26, he finished second on the Generals in both assists and points with 34 and 57 respectively. Coach Brekke has high hopes for Posthumus as a freshman. "His offensive instincts are outstanding, said Brekke. "We expect Luke to have an immediate impact as a first-year player." If Posthumus brings his A-Game, Saint Lawrence's forecheck could churn out significantly more goals on a nightly basis.
Owen Tylec: Forward, Des Moines Buccaneers (USHL)
Tylec sees the game at a very deep level, and Coach Brekke agrees calling him a "cerebral player with an excellent hockey mind." That cerebral style allowed him to break out following his trade from Chicago to Des Moines. During his age out year, Tylec recorded 45 points (20 goals + 25 assists) in 62 contests. If Tylec's Hockey IQ rubs off on his fellow freshmen, he could be a glue guy that produces well.