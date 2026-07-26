2026 Freshmen Focus: St. Lawrence University

The 2023 Central Canada Hockey League Rookie of the Year has been a factor at every stop along his junior hockey journey. Posthumus is a high octane forward and has the numbers to show it. In 2025-26, he finished second on the Generals in both assists and points with 34 and 57 respectively. Coach Brekke has high hopes for Posthumus as a freshman. "His offensive instincts are outstanding, said Brekke. "We expect Luke to have an immediate impact as a first-year player." If Posthumus brings his A-Game, Saint Lawrence's forecheck could churn out significantly more goals on a nightly basis.