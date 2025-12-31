Kitchener Rangers Defenseman Commits To NCAA St. Lawrence University

There’s been a recent wave of OHL players who have made commitments to NCAA schools, and Kitchener Rangers defenseman Maxim Dirracolo is one of the latest.

Dirracolo, 19, has committed to St. Lawrence University. He joins Luke Posthumus, Jordan Charron, and Trenten Bennett as fellow OHL players who have committed to play for the Saints in the future.

The Kitchener defender became a staple on their backend last season through his physical defensive game. Standing at 6-foot-4, 216 pounds, he’s a staunch defender to go up against in one-on-one battles, is excellent at boxing out the front of his net, and is an underrated puck-mover in transition.

The 19-year-old defenseman isn’t a seasoned vet in the OHL. He joined the Rangers as a free agent signing midway through the 2023-24 campaign.

Kitchener had Roman Schmidt and Tomas Hamara move on that season and needed some extra bodies for their blueline. Dirracolo became an impressive signing, solidifying himself as a regular in the lineup and suited up in the playoffs for the Rangers.

NHL Central Scouting recognized his play, ranking him 220th amongst North American skaters for the 2024 NHL Draft. He’s gone through two drafts without hearing his name called, but the Detroit Red Wings have taken notice.

The Red Wings invited Dirracolo to their 2025 training camp. When you’re given an NHL training camp invite as an undrafted CHL free agent, more NHL teams start to take notice. The Barrie, Ontario, native is not an offensive play driver, but he’s a player coaches can rely on to handle defensive assignments and kill penalties.

Make sure you bookmark THN's OHL site for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, be sure to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum.

Latest OHL News:

New York Islanders Prospect Returns To London

The London Knights get back a player from their championship-winning and Memorial Cup-winning roster from last season.

Blackhawks Prospect A.J. Spellacy Sparks Team USA Comeback In Exhilarating Win Over Slovakia

Windsor Spitfires forward A.J. Spellacy said someone had to get the team going, and the Blackhawks prospect delivered.

Adam Jiricek The Hero: St. Louis Blues First-Rounder Ridiculous Goal Powers Czechia To Thrilling OT Victory

Jiricek’s unreal, through-the-legs goal seals overtime victory for Czechia in a crucial Group B matchup against Finland.