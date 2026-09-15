2026 Preseason Top 25 Power Rankings: Part Two

It's finally time for some power rankings! Who will take the top spot in this year's THN preseason top 25
My co-editor, Frank Zawrazky, and I sat down and put our two combined brain cells together to come up with our preseason top 25 power rankings for this upcoming college hockey season. This list came from research, discussion, and ultimately, our informed opinions. If you haven’t seen the first part, I’d suggest going to read that, as it brings the totality of the list together. So here are the top 12 teams.
12. University of Miami (Ohio)
The RedHawks made a 15-win improvement from 2025-2026, and the team still has the firepower that got them there. The team is bringing back Buffalo Sabres first-round pick Ilya Morozov, along with freshman Timmy Runtso, who was drafted in the second round by the Montreal Canadiens, and Calgary Flames draft pick Yegor Yegorov, who will be fighting for the crease all season.
11. Dartmouth College
A lot of this ranking has to do with head coach Reid Cashman, who has proven to be one of the best coaches in the country and has brought results while being at Dartmouth. You add in the fact that Hayden Stavroff is back for his junior season, and you can see the pieces that form what could be a dark-horse team to win it all.
10. University of Western Michigan
Western Michigan has one of the deepest squads in the entire country and will be a tough 60 minutes for any team on any weekend. Their biggest X-factor will be freshman Adam Benak, a Minnesota Wild prospect who had 77 points in the OHL last season and could be a hidden gem for the Broncos.
9. Boston College
It was a down year for Boston College last season, and with multiple star players returning, like Dean Letourneau, Oscar Hemming, and Teddy Stiga, the program is set up a bit better for success in the 2026-27 season. While there is still some question marks for the team, they have the talent to compete against anyone.
8. University of Minnesota-Duluth
It’s hard not to be optimistic when the reigning Hobey Baker Award winner, Max Plante, is back on your team, and now he’s alongside both of his brothers, junior Zam Plante and freshman Victor Plante. You add in the size and talent they have along the blueline, and you can see the makings of an elite squad.
7. University of Wisconsin
The Badgers made a magical run to end the season, where they clawed their way to the national championship but eventually fell to Denver. It will be hard to replicate, but if they can get a healthy Logan Hensler on the ice every night, they'll have a high-upside player to pair with a well-rounded roster.
6. Providence College
Providence sneakily put together one of the best freshman classes for this year, and they all fit a clear identity. Ryder Cali, Jack Laferriere, Carter Klippenstein, Thomas Vandenberg, and Blake Zielinski will all play important roles on this team. While those roles may not produce points, all of these players can play a 200-foot game and will lay the body whenever they can.
Providence is a team that has solid up-front talent, but when you consider what their depth looks like, they’re a threat. Not to mention that they have one of the best goaltending rooms, led by Winnipeg Jets prospect Jack Parsons.
5. Quinnipiac University
The Bobcats arguably had their worst game of the year against North Dakota in the national tournament, but when you’re such a consistent program, it’s hard to carry a poor ending from one year to the next. Quinnipiac will also have a motivated Ethan Wyttenbach, who lost out on the Hobey Baker Award despite leading the country in points.
4. University of Michigan
Michigan has been without a national championship since 1998, but they went toe-to-toe with the national champions last year in what I would call the best hockey game I’ve ever seen. They bring in projected first-overall pick Landon DuPont, who will add another element to the team, and when you consider the return of Michael Hage, the Wolverines will be in the hunt all year.
3. University of North Dakota
North Dakota has arguably the best blueline in the country, and when you consider that sophomore Keaton Verhoeff is getting his World Juniors partner, Carson Carels, the top end of this unit is very elite. Add Cole Reschny and Will Zellers up front, and the team has the firepower to beat anyone in the nation.
2. Michigan State University
The Spartans brought in the most first-round freshmen in the NCAA. That comes with a lack of experience, but it also brings a surplus of talent for Adam Nightingale to develop. Chase Reid and Tommy Bleyl bring offense from the blueline, while Ethan Belchetz and Jack Hextall bring size and strength to the forward core.
There will be a lot of pressure on freshman goalie Joshua Ravensburgen to perform early on, and if he finds his game, Michigan State will have all three position groups amongst the top of the sport.
1. University of Denver
The reigning champs take our top spot in the preseason power rankings. A team coached by David Carle is set for success, and when you look at who they brought in, it’s hard not to see them as one of the favourites to win it all. They have a new blueline featuring four players who were taken in the top 64 picks of the NHL draft, not too bad.
Daxon Rudolph leads that group as the Pioneers' offensive engine, and if Johnny Hicks can maintain his play in the crease from last season, this team will be nearly impossible to beat in a best-of-one come spring.