'A Great Fit.' The Hockey World Sounds Off On Harvard's Future Under Rob Rassey

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
Sep 24, 2026 10:39 PM
Former Assistant Rob Rassey returns to Cambridge, anchoring an overhauled coaching staff and hungry Harvard squad hoping to pounce on their ECAC competition.
Harvard Crimson•Michigan Wolverines•Princeton Tigers•Union Garnet Chargers•College Hockey•NCAA Hockey
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