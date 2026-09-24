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'A Great Fit.' The Hockey World Sounds Off On Harvard's Future Under Rob Rassey

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Frank Zawrazky
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Sep 24, 2026 10:39 PM

Former Assistant Rob Rassey returns to Cambridge, anchoring an overhauled coaching staff and hungry Harvard squad hoping to pounce on their ECAC competition.

After Ted Donato's departure, Harvard had to be methodical when replacing the winningest coach in program history. The Crimson looked within their rich history to find their next bench boss. Just over a month later, Rob Rassey came back to Cambridge.

A former assistant for the Crimson from 2013-19, Rassey returns home to Harvard following four seasons as Michigan's Associate Head Coach. He was promoted from assistant to associate head coach after just one season. During that prior tenure on the Crimson, he helped lead Harvard to a 2017 Frozen Four Appearance, their first since 1994 and most recent to date. 

Apr 6, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs goalie Hunter Miska (35) and defenseman Dan Molenaar (3) guard the net as Harvard Crimson forward Phil Zielonka (72) moves the puck around the net at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY SportsApr 6, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs goalie Hunter Miska (35) and defenseman Dan Molenaar (3) guard the net as Harvard Crimson forward Phil Zielonka (72) moves the puck around the net at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

"I am incredibly excited to be back and to be a part of this program again," Rassey said. "Harvard has always held a special place in my heart, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to help lead the next chapter of the program alongside such talented student-athletes."

While speaking with those that know Rassey on a personal level, they praised his analytical mind for the game. Friend of the site Matthew Auchincloss interacted frequently with Rassey while covering Michigan hockey and had praised the former Wolverine Associate.

"Rob was always super great to talk to," Auchincloss said. "He is very personable and tactful with his answers."

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Auchincloss further elaborated on Rassey's passion for the game explaining that while he was always managing lines behind the bench while also definitely on the road a lot scouting. This dual role will help Harvard recruit for the future while maximizing their present potential. Rassey's scouting prowess was lauded by David Wilkie, NHL Alumnus and colleague of Rassey during their time together at the USHL's Omaha Lancers.

"Rob is a terrific talent evaluator who understands player development," Wilkie said.  His attitude as a players' coach and analytical mind make him a great fit for Harvard as Head Coach."

However, Rassey isn't the only fresh face coming to the Crimson. Harvard procured assistants from rival ECAC schools. John Ronan and Tom Davis arrive from Union and Princeton respectively.

Ronan spent parts of ten seasons as an Assistant Coach for the Garnet Chargers including serving as Interim Head Coach in 2021-22. He was ran Union's power play which led the ECAC with 34 tallies last year. Ronan should boost Harvard's man advantage which was third from the bottom in the ECAC notching just 14 markers. 

Meanwhile, Davis was a Washington Capitals' College Scout in 2025-26 following seven years as part of Princeton's staff including two campaigns as Director of Hockey Operations. As former defenseman for the Tigers, Davis could help the Crimson be more physical and increase their shot blocking.

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While not ranked in our Preseason Top 25 Power Rankings, if Harvard's goaltending exceeds expectations they could be risers within the ECAC. Their first real test is against UMass–Amherst on Oct. 29 while the Crimson start conference play on Nov. 6 hosting Brown.

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