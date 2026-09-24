'A Great Fit.' The Hockey World Sounds Off On Harvard's Future Under Rob Rassey

Auchincloss further elaborated on Rassey's passion for the game explaining that while he was always managing lines behind the bench while also definitely on the road a lot scouting. This dual role will help Harvard recruit for the future while maximizing their present potential. Rassey's scouting prowess was lauded by David Wilkie, NHL Alumnus and colleague of Rassey during their time together at the USHL's Omaha Lancers.