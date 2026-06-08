Best college hockey rivalries: #6

Even still, the games were heated. In 1965, the staff at Colorado College’s Broadmoor Arena had to bring out fire hoses to subdue a crowd riled up over a fight between DU player Bob Peers and CC player Davey Palm. The teams were not allowed to play against each other in the regular season in the 66-67 season, and when they met in the playoffs, Palm and Peers were not allowed to participate. Tigers goaltender Scott Owens recalled hiding in his own net to shield himself from the chickens pelted at him by Denver fans (who were not known as the Bleacher Creatures until the mid-80s).