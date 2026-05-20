Carels commitment solidifies new development path

What comes after that, no one knows. Verhoeff and Penn State’s Gavin McKenna were the first to pursue this path after the CHL-NCAA agreement, and neither has been drafted yet. McKenna is not expected to return to the Nittany Lions, but Verhoeff is predicted to return to North Dakota, partly because defenseman take longer to develop. The likely outcome is that many of the top-end players who follow this model will jump straight into the NHL, perhaps with a brief stop in the AHL.