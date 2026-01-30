2026 NHL Draft Rankings: Ryan Kennedy's Mid-Season Top 32

With the world juniors in the rearview mirror and the stretch run upon us, it's time for mid-season NHL draft rankings.
At this point, I believe we have a cluster of four players at the top, all of whom could reasonably go first overall at this point.
What I do wonder is what the success of Matthew Schaefer means for this year's class. If a team believes Verhoeff or Chase Reid could be an impact NHLer sooner or later, why not take a blueliner over a winger first overall? Defense is certainly a more valuable position.
We also have some interesting players in transition, such as Tynan Lawrence and Oscar Hemming, both of whom joined NCAA squads recently (Boston U. and Boston College, respectively). They'll both need more time to adjust to the college game, so I could see movement there when my final pre-draft rankings come out.
In the meantime, let's take a look at how I see the first round shaking out if the NHL draft were held today:
While he was a depth defenseman for Canada at the world juniors, Verhoeff has proven himself far and away with North Dakota, where he has been on fire since returning from Minnesota. With size, skating, skill and swagger, he's got everything you would want in a top-pairing blueliner.
He's taken the slings and arrows all season long, but let's not forget he was one of the top scorers at the world juniors and has made some jaw-dropping plays with Penn State. There are concerns about his play without the puck, but he has elite skill and vision. You can teach him defense.
Though he's not big, Stenberg is strong on pucks and he can impact a game offensively at 5-on-5 in various ways. Sweden's world junior win may have been a group effort, but Stenberg showed up when it mattered most and made a difference. His numbers in the SHL are pretty hot, too.
Reid's rise from the NAHL to one of the most dynamic defensemen in major junior is incredible, but it also begs the question: is he just getting started? Some scouts believe he has more offensive upside than any other blueliner in the class, and he's also very good in his own zone thanks to his skating and stick.
In a draft class bereft of the usual gaggle of pivots we've come to expect, Malhotra will be very intriguing. Not only is he putting up numbers, but he's doing so on a veteran-laden team. He's got the NHL frame, he's got an edge to his game, and he plays a brand of hockey that will thrive in the post-season.
If you're looking for a flaw in Carels' game, be prepared for a long search. Carels does everything well. He's a two-way force and one of the best skaters in the draft when it comes to blueliners. He played on a depth pairing with Verhoeff at the world juniors; next year, that could be Canada's scary top pairing.
It's pretty rare for a teen defenseman to make an Olympic team, but Smits will be in Milan for Latvia. His combination of size, mobility and physicality was already intriguing as an underager, but now he's added an impressive amount of offense to his game while playing against pros in Finland.
There's a very good possibility Lawrence goes higher when all is said and done, as he is a quick, two-way center in a draft that doesn't have many players like that at the high end. He only had one goal in his first seven games with the Terriers, but there's an adjustment period coming from the USHL.
If a team misses out on Carels, they should probably take a look at Rudolph, who has been on a monster tear for the Raiders of late. He's not as good a skater as Carels, but Rudolph is an elite puckmover and very strong. He also shoots right and is one of the top-scoring D-men in the WHL.
Even as a first-year import on a team that doesn't like to open up much offensively, Novotny has been a treat for the Petes. A two-way winger with creativity, goal-scoring ability and a bit of edge, he also helped the Czechs earn silver at the world juniors and could be even more of a threat for them next year.
11. JP Hurlbert, LW, Kamloops (WHL)
12. Viggo Bjorck, RW, Djurgarden (Swe.)
13. Ethan Belchetz, LW, Windsor (OHL)
14. Elton Hermansson, RW, Modo (Swe.)
15. Ryan Lin, D, Vancouver (WHL)
16. Marcus Nordmark, RW, Djurgarden (Swe.)
17. Brooks Rogowski, RW, Oshawa (OHL)
18. Adam Valentini, LW, Michigan (NCAA)
19. Malte Gustafsson, RW, HV71 (Swe.)
20. Ryan Roobroeck, LW, Niagara (OHL)
21. Xavier Villeneuve, D, Blainville-Boisbriand (QMJHL)
22. Oliver Suvanto, C, Tappara (Fin.)
23. Adam Nemec, LW, Sudbury (OHL)
24. Juho Piiparinen, D, Tappara (Fin.)
25. Nikita Klepov, RW, Saginaw (OHL)
26. Ilia Morozov, C, Miami (NCAA)
27. Brady Knowling, G, U.S. NTDP (USHL)
28. Oscar Hemming, RW, Boston College (NCAA)
29. Mathis Preston, RW, Spokane (WHL)
30. Tobias Trejbal, G Youngstown (USHL)
31. Tomas Chrenko, C, Nitra (Svk.)
32. Yegor Shilov, C, Victoriaville (QMJHL)
